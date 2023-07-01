Davoren takes lead with Tokyo City Concert Brass

Tom Davoren has become the new professional conductor of Tokyo City Concert Brass (TCCB) in Japan.

He follows in the footsteps of the late Richard Evans and Ian Porthouse, both of whom enjoyed successful long term musical relationships with the ensemble based in the nation's capital city.

High profile

Formed in the year 2000 the British styled brass band performs to sell out audiences at its two high profile events each year as well as undertaking other events in the region of West Tokyo and Tama.

At their most recent event with Tom in attendance, they provided a heartfelt tribute to Richard with Alan Ferne's march 'Thanks, Boss', alongside old and new brass band classics like 'The Corsair' and 'Music of the Spheres'.

Honoured

Speaking to 4BR, Tom, who now works in the USA as Assistant Professor of Music, Director of Bands Benedictine College in Kansas, said: "Having guested with the band couple of times since 2017 I'm deeply honoured to work with them on a more regular basis.

Richard and Ian have been inspirational conductors with them over the years and I wish to carry that on.

They are a band that love to make music, loves entertaining audiences, and plays to a very high level while chasing a traditional brass band style."