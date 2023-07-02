Latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is out now

The latest edition of BBW is packed with all the essential reading to keep you entertained and informed about the brass banding world.

In this edition:

TRIBUTE: 'GENTLEMAN JIM'



Banding mourns the loss of the iconic James Shepherd, whose playing, mentoring and friendship touched the hearts of so many. BBW brings tributes from far and wide as the extraordinary life of a true virtuoso is celebrated.

THE BBW INTERVIEW: 'IN HER VEINS'



With the recent release of her new EP and Podcast, International trombonist and multi-talented Rath Trombone Artist, Carol Jarvis, chats to Christopher Thomas about her life challenges and remarkable career.

CONTEST ROUND-UP



From The Netherlands to France and across the UK, the spirit of competition has been alive and well throughout the month of June, as Malcolm Wood reports.

BANDING SPIRIT



Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard discovers that brass bands are very much front and centre of prestigious events, from a high-profile soccer match at Old Trafford and a ceremony at Menin Gate, to a Royal Garden Party and a performance at Parliament.

PERCUSSION FOCUS



Black Dyke Band's principal percussionist, Gareth Hand, profiled and a masterclass on roll techniques, plus tips from pro-percussionist Timpani stick designer and maker, Sean Hooper.

PRO-PLATFORM



Onyx Brass celebrates 30 years with a concert to launch its new recording. Christopher Thomas enjoys a Q&A with the quintet's trombone player, Amos Miller, about the last three decades and future.

BBW CENTRE BAND



Whit Friday fever captured in words and photos by Malcolm Wood.

BBW CASTAWAY



This month, trumpet supremo and diverse musical artist, Jens Lindemann, reveals his desert island listening.

YOUTH BANDS PREVIEW



The National Youth Bands of Great Britain, Scotland and Wales are set to gather in July and August to work on a variety of substantial repertoire and deliver concerts from Perth to Manchester and across Wales, previewed in this edition.

NEWS



Prestigious award nomination for Tredegar and Higgins, last chance to connect with 'Proms in the Playground', ISB's London Final weekend curtain-raiser, Winter bids Manger farewell, National Finals judges and line-ups announced and Brass Band Players Registry payment change.

REVIEWS



New releases on the wobplay app, the latest Onyx and International Staff Band CDs, plus a Q&A with the ISB's Bandmaster, Dr. Stephen Cobb; why Black Dyke opts to play Adams percussion; the Euphonium Foundation UK Day and ITEC 50th anniversary, plus Black Dyke Brass Festival.

BBW DIARY



Who's doing what across the worldâ€¦ and when.

...AND ANOTHER THING



It's summer and BBW's resident wit, Nezzy, turns into banding's Monty Don.

