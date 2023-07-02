                 

News

British Open weekend maintains demand

Plenty of people will be making their way to Birmingham for a weekend of music making at the British Open Championship and Brass in the Day weekend in September.

British Open
  The weekend in Birmingham has already attracted great interest and support

Sunday, 02 July 2023

        

Tickets have been going quickly for the British Open weekend of brass band contest and concert music making at Symphony Hall in September.

There has been an excellent up take in ticket sales for the 169th British Open Championship which takes place on Saturday 9th September, whilst there has been an encouraging response to the 'Brass in a Day' event which takes place the following day.

Pleased

A spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We are really pleased with the ticket sales and from the response from people who are really looking forward to hearing the fantastic bands playing Thierry Deleruyelle's wonderful 'Sand and Stars' test-piece."

Brass in a Day

'Brass in a Day' takes place on Sunday 10th September, and will be headlined by Black Dyke and Cory Bands.

They will be joined by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the local Services for Education for day aimed at encountering, experiencing and enjoying brass band music making.

It is hoped that first time players to experienced performers, inquisitive listeners to dyed in the wool band supporters will enjoy initiatives on the day.

These include 'Have a Go Brass' in the B:Eats Cafe, to listening to the talented youngsters of the National Youth and National Childrens' Band and Service for Education ensembles, as well as sitting back and enjoying Black Dyke and Cory in full concert mode.

Welcome

Speaking about the day Chris Proctor, Head of Programme at B:Music told 4BR: "We have already had such encouraging feedback about the 'Brass In A Day' event and we look forward to welcoming players, families, supporters and anyone wishing to find out more about brass bands in general.

We want to enable people of all ages to experience brass band music from an introductory 'have a go' session, all the way through to being able to hear some of the best bands in the world whilst supporting young musicians on their respective musical journeys."

Tickets:


169th British Open Championship:
Saturday 9th September:
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Brass in a Day:


Sunday 10th September:
https://bmusic.co.uk/brass-in-a-day

        

British Open

