Sky Arts Classical Music Award for Gavin Higgins' Concerto Grosso

The 'remarkable artistic collaboration' between composer Gavin Higgins, the National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band has won the 2023 South Bank Sky Arts Classical Music Award.

It is further critical acclaim for his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' which was given its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall by the ensembles under conductor Ryan Bancroft as part of the 2022 BBC Proms.

The work has already won a Royal Philharmonic Society Award and is set to performed by major orchestras and bands in the UK and Europe over the next two years.

Thrilling and fully emotional

Speaking to 4BR one of the 11 judges described his 'love letter to brass bands' as "thrilling and fully emotional", and "a remarkable artistic collaboration".

Previous winners include composer Thea Musgrave, conductor Vasily Petrenko and the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Ryan Wigglesworth and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Now in its 27th year, the star-studded awards afternoon at The Savoy Hotel in London was hosted by South Bank Show presenter Melvyn Bragg.

Award

Gavin received the specially commissioned pottery award by artist Grayson Perry (made in the image of Melvyn Bragg) from BBC presenter Gareth Malone, and was joined on stage by David Pickard, Director of the BBC Proms, Lisa Tregale, Director of the National Orchestra of Wales, conductor Ryan Bancroft and Tredegar Band Vice-President, Iwan Fox.

In his acceptance speech to an audience that included author Sir Salman Rushdie amongst performers, artists and writers from all parts of the arts, Gavin thanked each of the collaborators, stating that Lisa Tregale had "worked so hard" to bring the commission from first idea to Proms debut, alongside the "incredible" talents of the orchestra, band and conductor Ryan Bancroft.

Iwan Fox was also invited to speak where he urged people to support music making in all its forms and brass bands in particular.

Incredible

At the post-dinner reception Gavin added: "It's incredible. We knew the performance had made a huge impression at the Proms and the critical acclaim has built from that night. I'm delighted of course, but this prize also belongs to the National Orchestra of Wales, Ryan Bancroft and Tredegar Band."

In response to the award, Lisa Tregale said: "This a very proud moment for us all. It is incredible and well deserved that Gavin's work has once again been recognised in this way.

The composition is a real celebration of bringing the orchestral and brass band mediums together in such an inventive way. It was an honour to be part of it and I'm sure it will make the same impression when it is performed once more."

Build

Iwan Fox added: "This was a statement award not only for Gavin, but also for the brass band movement.

The response to his composition and the performance at the Proms in gaining two hugely prestigious awards shows that. Brass banding must now build on this for the future to show that we are an integral part of the Arts in the UK."

In his speech in which he addressed "the fight" against the "ignorant attitude and cuts to the arts", Melvyn Bragg said: "As demonstrated by our winners and performers at this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards, British artists are continuing to excel themselves in every genre.

The indomitable spirit of the arts in Britain goes from strength to strength — an example for all other industries."

Congratulations

Meanwhile, Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones added: "The winners of this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards really do demonstrate the resurgence of the Arts in the UK post pandemic — congratulations to them all."

A little later both offered their personal congratulations, whilst others such as singer Alfie Boe and Classical Music nominee Sally Beamish all expressed their interest in working or writing for Tredegar Band in the future.

Salman Rushdie

Meanwhile, Sir Salman Rushdie, who accepted an Outstanding Achievement award in recognition of his work, addressed all the winners and nominees in stating: "This is a high honour indeed, and I'm delighted to be receiving it in the company of so many extraordinary figures in so many different arts, all being recognised for exceptional work.

Artists, of all sorts, make up a community I'm proud to belong to, and it's good to be celebrating that community together."

Any the other categories, English National Opera's superb staging of Wagner's 'The Rhinegold' conducted by Martyn Brabbins won the 'Opera' Award.

The ceremony saw performances from singer-songwriter Self Esteem, saxophonist Jess Gillam, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, and singer-songwriter Enny.

The awards will be televised on the free Sky Arts channel on Wednesday 5th July (10.00pm).

Denis Wick

South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023:

Outstanding Achievement Award:



Sir Salman Rushdie

Classical Music:

Winner:

Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra'

Tredegar Band with BBC National Orchestra of Wales, BBC Proms

Nominees:

'Hive' — Sally Beamish

BBC National Orchestra of Wales with Catrin Finch (harp), BBC Proms

The Oracle

Manchester Collective & Abel Selaocoe

Opera:

Winner:

The Rhinegold

English National Opera

Nominees:

Violet

Britten Pears Arts and Music Theatre Wales for the Aldeburgh Festival

The Makropulos Affair

Welsh National Opera

Literature:

Winner:

The New Life

Tom Crewe

Nominees:

My Name is Yip

Paddy Crewe

The Exhibitionist

Charlotte Mendelson

Theatre:

Winner:

Prima Facie

Harold Pinter Theatre

Blues for an Alabama Sky

National Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire

Almeida Theatre

Television Drama:

Winner:

Happy Valley

Lookout Point/BBC One

Nominees:

The English

Drama Republic Limited & Eight Rooks for Amazon & BBC

Sherwood

House Productions/BBC One

Comedy:

Winner:

Big Boys

Roughcut Television/Channel 4

Nominees:

Derry Girls

Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

Jordan Gray, Is It A Bird?

Dance:

Winner:

Light of Passage

The Royal Ballet

Nominees:

Say It Loud

Ballet Black

Coppelia

Scottish Ballet

Film:

Winner:

Aftersun

Nominees:

Ali & Ava

The Wonder

Pop

Winner:

RAYE

My 21stâ€¯Century Blues

Nominees:

Kojey Radical

Reason To Smile

Arctic Monkeys

The Car

Visual Art:

Winner

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

Fly In League With The Night — Tate Britain

Nominees:

Hew Locke: The Procession

Tate Britain

Mohammed Sami: The Point 0

Camden Art Centre

The Times Breakthrough Award:

Winner:



Musa Motha