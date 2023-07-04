Enderby to feature in Malcolm Arnold Festival

The Enderby Band will feature in concert performance mode at the Malcolm Arnold Festival later this year.

The Enderby Band will feature in performance at the annual Malcolm Arnold Festival later this year.

It takes place on the weekend of Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October in the composer's birthplace of Northampton.

Enderby will perform a number of the composer's works for the brass band medium, with MD, Steve Philips telling 4BR: "We're really pleased to be able to work on this wonderful project with the Malcolm Arnold Society to bring a greater appreciation of the composer's music for brass to everyone in our banding community and beyond."

In response, Ken Talbot of the Malcolm Arnold Society added: "We, along with the Holst Society are keen to encourage a greater understanding of the works of 'classical' UK composers in the brass community and create an enlarged repertoire for brass bands to play."

He added: "It follows the success of 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' released by the Vaughan Williams Society in 2022 with Tredegar Band, and our own plans to release a Malcolm Arnold CD with Foden's Band in 2024 and hopefully a CD of Holst with Cory."

We are also delighted that the concert will be held at the Northampton Museum & Art gallery which provides a wonderful venue for the concert."

An online festival is scheduled for 29th October. Enderby Band will perform on Saturday 14th October.

Tickets are available at: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/586879