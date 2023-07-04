World of Brass offers job opportunity

There is a great new job opportunity on offer with World of Brass.

If you are looking for a job that combines your passion for brass banding with your abilities of customer service, then World of Brass has the perfect opportunity for you.

They are looking to employ Customer Service Assistant Brass Band Specialist working within the Studio Music team.

To find out more go to:



