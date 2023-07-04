                 

Mercer & Barker link up with Band Supplies

The leading mouthpieces makers have linked up with the leading brass band retailer to ensure players can get their lips on their products.

MERCER AND bARKER
  The full range of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces will soon be available through Band Supplies

Tuesday, 04 July 2023

        

Mouthpiece manufacturers Mercer & Barker have announced that they have linked up with leading brass band retailers, Band Supplies Ltd to ensure that their full range of products are now available through them.

Band Supplies becomes M&B's first major UK distributor, enabling customers to gain yet another opportunity to get their hands (and lips) on some of the most sought after mouthpieces in the banding world.

Endorsement

A M&B spokesperson told 4BR: "This is yet another endorsement of the mark we are making on the world of brass. Band Supplies has a fantastic reputation as one of the leading retailers to the brass band world and this is a link that will be of huge benefit to players.

We have built a robust production and supply chain due to our local manufacturing expertise and commitment to customer service. We know Band Supplies shares our ethos, so this can only benefit players all over the UK and beyond."

Delighted

Speaking about the link, Ronnie Tennant of Band Supplies said: "We are delighted to be able to supply our customers with the full range of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

We know just what an incredible impression they have made with players and now our customers can find out more about them first hand too."

Coming soon

The full range of Mercer & Barker mouthpieces will soon be added to the Band Supplies on-line shop as well as being available at Band Supplies trade stands at events and through Mercer & Barker direct.

        

MERCER AND bARKER

