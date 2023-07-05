New Manuscripts unearthed for ISB documentary performance

26 years after the first Manuscript release, the ISB explores an exciting second edition.

The latest addition to the Wobplay.com recording platform offers the opportunity to enjoy an innovative production from the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

It has been inspired by the 1997 CD 'Manuscripts' which featured as yet unpublished works alongside a CD-ROM.

Now, 26 years later sees the release of 'Manuscripts II' which is exclusive to Wobplay subscribers until 14th July when it will go on general sale in both physical and digital form.

Spirit

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The spirit of the original still exists with unpublished material getting its first 'outing' or at least the first for many years. This includes major works from such luminaries as Ray Steadman-Allen, Leslie Condon and William Himes along with music from more recent compositional talent."

To honour the spirit of the 'behind the scenes' CD-ROM of the original 'Manuscripts', a 36 minute in-depth documentary about the recording process and the work of the ISB, featuring footage from the recording sessions and revealing interviews has been produced.

Soloist

Philip Cobb features as soloist in Ray Steadman-Allen's 'Love's Vision', a large-scale work written for Philip's grandfather, Roland — who was present at the sessions and tells us his memories of the piece.

Taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rjd4RXMqPo