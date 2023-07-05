                 

News

Whitburn and Lovatt to provide Albert Hall National entertainment

The pre-results entertainment at this year's Royal Albert Hall National Final will be provided by Whitburn Band and Mike Lovatt.

Nationals
  The partnership has already played together on three concert occasions

Wednesday, 05 July 2023

        

The pre-results entertainment at this year's Royal Albert Hall National Final will be provided by 2023 Scottish and Grand Shield champion Whitburn Band alongside the acclaimed big band trumpet soloist Mike Lovatt.

The pairing have performed together on three occasions, most recently in May this year.

Scottish feature

Speaking about the pre-results entertainment, Kapitol's MD, Philip Morris stated: "Welsh and English Champion bands have featured at past Gala Concert concerts, so this year we wanted to feature Scotland's 2023 Champion and Grand Shield winner Whitburn alongside the fantastic Mike Lovatt."

Great

In his response Mike added: "It's great to be performing with Whitburn following our fabulous concert in May this year. The music performed will include the exciting, stratospheric 'MacArthur Park', plus Hollywood gems arranged by Colin Skinner. See you there!"

Charlie Farren, Whitburn's Chairman added: "Our thanks go to Kapitol Promotions for this high-profile showcase opportunity. It's great to perform with Mike again after our successful concerts with him in recent years."

It's great to be performing with Whitburn following our fabulous concert in May this yearMike Lovatt

Tickets:

Tickets for the 2023 National Final at the Royal Albert Hall, go to:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/national-brass-band-championships/

        

