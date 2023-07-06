Unison Kinneil welcome King Charles to Scotland

The Unison Kinneil Band made sure King Charles received a warm musical welcome on his recent visit to Bo'ness.

Unison Kinneil Band certainly played their part in welcoming King Charles III to Scotland this week ahead of his acceptance of the Scottish crown jewels in Edinburgh in a ceremony to mark his Coronation.

The band was invited to perform as he visited Kinneil's hometown of Bo'ness to view Kinneil House.

There he planted a tree to commemorate the centenary of the estate becoming a public park and met charity representatives and beneficiaries including Cycling Without Age and Sustainable Thinking Scotland. He also met Bo'ness's newly crowned Fair Queen, Lexi Scotland.

Thrilled

The band were asked to play at the event by Falkirk Council but initially had no idea who the VIP was. Unison Kinneil has previously helped in the celebrations of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and King Charles's Coronation, so were thrilled when they found out they would play a selection of marches and be presented to His Majesty.

Trombone player Fiona Drury had the honour of meeting the Monarch and explaining the history of the band and their passion towards youth development. Many of Kinneil Youth Band were also at the event with King Charles taking time to be introduced to each band member.

Perfect way

Fiona told 4BR: "We've had a busy June playing at various gala days and of course our Bo'ness Fair Day celebrations, so being asked to perform for King Charles was just the perfect way to end our banding season."