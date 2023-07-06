Report & Result: 2023 New Zealand National Championship Champion of Champions

An immaculate Kay Mackenzie summons complete control of the 'Bad Spirit' to claim the Blue Riband solo prize in Dunedin.

Cornet player Kay Mackenzie of NBS Nelson City Brass has been crowned the 2023 'Champion of Champions' solo winner at the New Zealand National Championships in Dunedin.

Her performance of Damien Lagger's 'Bad Spirit', described by chief adjudicator Tom Davoren as one that "kept us engaged right from the very first note", claimed the Errol Mason Trophy ahead of former champions Mike Ford and Tyme Marsters.

Immaculate

In describing her winning performance, Tom stated: "Everything was immaculately phrasedâ€¦ we felt this soloist found real musicality and real style. They really brought the music off the page and to life."

Kay emigrated from Scotland to New Zealand in the mid 2000s after being tutored by Philip McCann and Nigel Boddice, and where she played soprano with Kirkintilloch and Whitburn Bands. She has subsequently played with the likes of Auckland Brass and has gone on to become a member of both the National Youth and senior National Brass Band of New Zealand.

She only recently took up the Bb cornet (after playing the soprano since the age of 15) with the A Grade NBS Nelson City Brass where she is principal cornet.

Earlier, also playing 'Bad Spirit' she claimed the Open Amateur Cornet category title to get the solo final, as well as joining fellow Nelson City players Mike Ford, Ross Gerritson and Andrew Yorkstone in winning the Open Quartet title.

Fresh challenge

In her introduction Kay, who is a Head of Music at Nayland College, stated that she was, "enjoying the fresh challenge of the Bb cornet."

She also thanked her partner Andy and Scottish 'clan' back home and wished to acknowledge the late Nigel Boddice who "always believed in me and whom I will be forever grateful for being mentored by such a fine musician".

Performing in a field of 12 other 2023 'champion' soloists, it was the clarity of her solid technique and stylish appreciation of the pacing of the music to make it pulse with a funky sense of controlled drive that stood out, as she become only the fourth female winner of the Blue Riband event in its 96 year history.

Incredible night

In what fellow adjudicator Matthew Van Emmerick (also joined by Mark Ford) described as "an incredible night of music making", where each piece was "the right choice to showcase the strengths of the players", it 20 times finalist Mike Ford's bravura account of 'Endeavour' that almost gave the NCB Nelson City Brass tenor horn player a second title, 21 years after his own Champion of Champions success.

It also brought rich praise with Tom Davoren, who told the audience that it was delivered with "style and nuance, immaculate phrasing, tone and colour." Earlier Mike had won the 'Masters Solo' title, as well as taking the '55-64' age group award in the process.

Tyme Marsters, who will also lead Woolston Brass in their bid to win the A Grade title, had taken Open Flugel honours for a seventh time to reach the final.

His performance of Philip Sparke's 'Moon Song, Sun Dance' was described by Tom as showing "a remarkable tone at the extremities of the range, dexterity and a sense of musical flow" as he came third for the second year in a row in his bid to add to his 2008 title success.

Such was the overall standard that a special commendation was announced for cornet player Andrew Large who gave a fine reprise account of Morard's 'Scherzo Concertant' of "strength and consistency" which had earlier won him the Open Cornet title — the sixth of his National solo career.

"Everything was immaculately phrased... we felt this soloist found real musicality and real style. They really brought the music off the page and to life" Adjudicator, Tom Davoren

Fine performances

Elsewhere there were fine performances to enjoy from the finalists — notably the next generation of players on low brass and tuned percussion.

As Matthew Van Emmerick stated, each of Sho Woodhouse (marimba), Liam Bewley (bass trombone), Steven Booth (baritone), Raynor Martin (soprano), Leo Read (trombone), Joshua Oram (Eb tuba), Lachlan Spence (horn), Sam Pinder (Bb tuba) and Byron Newton (euphonium) who had all won their respective category classes, were champions in their own right.

Result:

1. Kay MacKenzie (Nelson City Brass)

2. Mike Ford (Nelson City Brass)

3. Tyme Marsters (Woolston Brass)

Highly Commended: Andrew Large (Waitakere Brass)