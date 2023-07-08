2024 Flemish Open looks for entries

The popular Dutch contest looks to attract competitors to Mechelen next April.

The organisers of the 2024 Flemish Open have announced details of the popular contest that will take place in at the City Theatre in Mechelen on the weekend of the 20th & 21st April.

The deadline for entries for VBOK 2024 is 31st December with entries open for bands in four sections of competition.

Sections

Saturday, April 20th will see bands compete in Division C (afternoon) and Division A (evening). On Sunday, April 21st, bands will compete in Division D (morning) and Division B (afternoon)

Section A and B bands will provide a 30-minute programme, whilst Section C will be 25- minutes and Section D will be 20-minutes. Each should consist of a short set-work and an own-choice major work.

Composer works

Competition organisers Brass Band Hombeek have asked composers Stijn Aertgeerts, Wim Bex and Thibaut Bruniaux to each write a piece for the event. These will be available from their publishers on 1st December.

A fourth work will be the result of a collaboration with the music academy of Borgerhout in Antwerp where student composer Koen Van Biesen will prepare a piece under the mentorship of teachers Maarten De Splenter, Niels Verheest and Stan Nieuwenhuis.

Find out more:

https://www.vobk.org/en/

