Report & Results: 2023 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass lead the way in Dunedin as they make a landmark statement in winning the New Zealand national title for a record fifth time in a row.

Wellington Brass rewrote the record books in Dunedin as they impressively retained the A Grade National title under MD, David Bremner.

In doing so they also became the first band at the world's oldest national championship (started in 1880) to claim five consecutive elite level victories — surpassing the achievements of Wellington Garrison (1897-1900), Wanganui Garrison (1904-1907), Woolston Brass (2009-2012) and Wellington themselves (2013-2016).

Although there was no contest in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, Wellington claimed a fifth consecutive success since 2018 to return home once more with the Gold Cup National Trophy and a further endorsement to their credentials as the nation's and southern hemisphere's pre-eminent band.

Clean sweep

They did it in the most impressive manner, producing outstanding renditions of their selected sacred item as well as the set-work, 'Concerto No. 1' by Derek Bourgeois and their own-choice of 'Audivi Media Nocte' by Oliver Waespi to claim a clean sweep of the first prize silverware.

In addition, David Bremner once again won the prestigious KGL Smith and Mervyn Waters Memorial Trophies, whilst their flugel star Brad Mancer took the 'Best Soloist' award in the set-test.

Landmark performance

In speaking about their riveting rendition of the imposing Waespi work that sealed the record victory, adjudicator Tom Davoren said that it was "truly a landmark performance that I believe would stand itself in good stead in any contest that I've experienced anywhere else."

Few who heard it at Dunedin Town Hall or across the banding globe thanks to the live internet broadcast would have disagreed. Over the three disciplines Wellington was a class apart, a band that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the very best in the world.

Understandably then, David Bremner was perhaps the happiest man in Dunedin as he later told 4BR: "I'm just so proud of the band's performances over the weekend. They worked so hard in the build-up and played with such passion and precision.

To be the first band in the event's history to win 5 in a row is very special, and testament to how hard this organisation works. We will enjoy this and then get to work on making it 6!"

Sadly neglected

Tom Davoren backed his opinions with a comprehensive assessment of the performances from the nine bands — one that also brought an overwhelming positive response, even from those who didn't quite like the "sadly neglected masterwork" as Tom described the Bourgeois.

In referencing the trio of disciplines, he said: "...we have had a quite exceptional level of performances in three contests that had all to be approached differently," he said. "Each time a band started up for me it was with a clean slate — with a fresh perspective on their performances. They were not linked in any way."

No one was left in any doubt of what he was looking for in the tent, and the consistency in which he applied his opinions — from technical consistency and an appreciation of musical humour to relative intonation and dynamic contrast.

Podium finishers

For the second successive year it was North Shore Brass led by blue-shoed Harmon Vanhoorne who pushed Wellington closest in producing a trio of runner-up performances that further endorsed their credentials as a highly impressive elite level band.

Exciting renditions of the set-work (which Tom said made for a "very tight" decision) and of 'Concerto No.10 for brass band and Ondes Martenot' by Ludovic Neurohr (although played on a synthesiser) in addition to their scared work, was aided by their 'Best Section' tubas.

Clarity and consistency were two of the elements Tom said he was looking for throughout the weekend, with a rejuvenated Woolston Brass under Tyme Marsters amply showing both over their triptych of performances including a secure set-work and a vibrant own-choice of 'Music of the Spheres'.

Depth of quality

The top three bands, and the winner in particular, occupied a different level of performance quality, although the closely matched top-six finishers of Hamilton City Brass, NBS Nelson City Brass and Ascot Park Hotel Brass showcased the encouragingly substantive depth of quality to top section banding in the country.

Although the technical intricacies and stylised dark wit of the set-work did cause problems at times, Tom said the wide-ranging own-choice performances made for "super enjoyable" listening — from the AI inspired 'Journey into Singularity' to 'Saints Triumphant' — the latter seeing a "sweet and lyrical" Jamie Lawson of St Kilda take the 'Best Principal Cornet' award.

B Grade:

Tom was also in the box for the enjoyable B Grade contest, where Hutt City Brass reclaimed the title last won in 2011.

Formed from an amalgamation in 1993 between two local bands in Wellington, they have become an increasingly impressive contesting outfit in recent years under their MD Matthew Stein — now adding a second national title to the four regional titles won since 2019.

Their trio of performances that included the set-work, 'Journey into Freedom', and their own-choice of 'Dances & Alleluias' (aided by the wonderful 'Best Soloist' contribution of principal cornet, Stephen Mosa'ati), gave a narrow margin of victory over defending champion Auckland City Brass, who topped the own-choice discipline with a fine rendition of 'Cloudcatcher Fells'.

Third place went to Addington Brass, their second podium finish in the last three years, with the remaining top six places going to Tauranga City, Marlborough District (whose Eb tuba took the 'Best Soloist' on the set-work), and Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.

C Grade:

The C and D Grade events took place in the 450 seat Glenroy Auditorium, where adjudicator Mark Ford was able to enjoy several fine performances.

Non were better in the C Grade than Woolston Concert Brass, who successfully defended their title under former multiple 'Champion of Champions', tuba player Phillip Johnstone.

The Christchurch band topped two of the three disciplines with fine performances of the set-work 'A Little Light Music' by Philip Wilby and their own-choice of 'Saint-Saens Variations' to claim a comprehensive margin of victory over nearest rival Matamata Brass, with 2022 D Grade Champion North Shore Academy (who topped the sacred item) in third.

D Grade:

There was plenty to celebrate for Rangiora RSA Club Band from North Canterbury in the D Grade, as they secured their first national title since 2014 under Dwayne Bloomfield.

Their performances of the set-work 'And my soul overflow!' alongside their own-choice of 'Inspiration for Band' and their contest march, 'Death or Glory' saw them claim the EW Rose Memorial Challenge Shield from New Brighton Silver (who topped the march category with 'Slaidburn'), with Ascot Park Hotel Auxiliary Brass in third.

Memorable event

The National Championships returned to Dunedin for the first time since 2010 (and the 25th time since 1880) with the excellent facilities and organisation aided by the warm welcome and support of sponsors making for a memorable event.

That was also due to the performances in both the band and solo and ensemble contests which showed that New Zealand is currently in an encouraging era of both participation and performance, led by the exceptional history making Wellington Brass.

Iwan Fox

Results:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Tom Davoren

Test piece: Concerto No.1 for Brass Band (Derek Bourgeois)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total

1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 49.5/98/98 = 245.5

2. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 49/97/96 = 242.0

3. Woolston Brass (Tyme Marsters): 48.5/95/94 = 237.5

4. Hamilton City Brass (Mason Elliot): 45.5/91/93 = 229.5

5. NBS Nelson City Brass (Nigel Weeks): 47/90/92 = 229.0

6. Ascot Park Hotel Brass (Dr Matthew van Emmerik): 47.5/92/89 = 228.5

7. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 46.5/87/91 = 224.5

8. St Kilda Brass (Alan Spence): 45/88/90 = 223.0

9. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46/89/87 = 222.0

Best Soloist on Test piece: Brad Mancer (flugel) — Wellington Brass

Best Section of Test piece: Basses (North Shore Brass)

Best Principal Cornet on Own choice: Jamie Lawson (St Kilda Brass)





B Grade:

Adjudicator: Tom Davoren

Test piece: Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total

1. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 46/92/92 = 230.0

2. Auckland City (Mark Close): 45.5/89/94 = 228.5

3. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 44/86/88 = 218.0

4. Tauranga City (Steven Thompson): 44.5/87/86 = 217.5

5. Marlborough District (Robin Randall): 45/90/82 = 217.0

6. Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass (Ben Rickerby): 43.5/83/85 = 211.5

Best Instrumentalist on Test piece: Eb Bass (Marlborough District Brass)

Best Principal Cornet on Own choice: Stephen Mosa'ati (Hutt City Brass)





C Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford

Test piece: And my soul overflow! (David Chaulk)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total

1. Woolston Concert Brass (Philip Johnston): 43.5/90/91 = 224.5

2. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 42/86/89 = 217.0

3. North Shore Brass Academy (Andrew Leech): 44/87/85 = 216.0

4. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 41.5/85/86 = 212.5

5. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 42/83/87 = 212.0

6. Levin & District Brass (Mat Johnston): 39.5/82/88 = 209.5

7. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloyd): 41/81/87 = 209.0

8. Mosgiel Brass (Philip Craige): 39.5/80/83 = 202.5

9. Nor'west Brass (Matt Toomata): 40/81/82 = 203.0





D Grade:

Adjudicators: Mark Ford

Test piece: A Little Light Music (Philip Wilby)

Sacred item/Own choice/Street march = Total

1. Rangiora RSA Club Band (Dwayne Bloomfield): 84/83/84 = 251.0

2. New Brighton Silver Band (Cameron Lee): 81/82/85 = 248.0

3. Ascot Park Hotel Auxiliary Band (Kathleen Herman): 80/81/83 = 244.0

4. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 82/79/82 = 243.0

5. Upper Hutt Concert Brass (Hannah Neman): 80/80/80 = 240.0





Parade of Bands:

A Grade: Woolston Brass

B Grade: Marlborough District Brass

C Grade: Te Awamutu Brass

D Grade: Buzzing Brass Wellington

Solo Champions:

Champion of Champions: Kay Mackenzie (NSB Nelson City Brass)

Junior Champion of Champions: Matt Donaldson

Invitation Slow Melody: Kevin Hickman

Administrator of the Year: Richie Richardson (Hutt City Brass)

For further results go to:

https://dunedinbrass.org.nz/solopartyresults/