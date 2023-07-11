ODBBA Entertainment open for entries

Bands can now enter the popular Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association contest in October.

Details and entry forms are now available for the ODBBA Entertainment contest which will be held on Sunday 8th October.

The venue for the popular event is Wood Green School, Witney in Oxfordshire where each band will perform a 20-minute entertainment programme. There are plenty of prizes on offer too in each section, with the contest adjudicated by Gordon Eddison.

Warm welcome

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We will offer a warm welcome to all our bands for what promises to be another excellent day of brass band entertainment".

If a band wishes to register, please contact: Lynne at odbbacontests@gmail.com

The date and venue of the ODBBA own-choice test piece contest will be confirmed in the near future, with the provisional date being Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th February 2024.