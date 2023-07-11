Rising ensemble stars set for Snape Maltings

Slide Action and Connaught Brass will feature alongside the likes of Mike Lovatt's 'Brass Pack' and saxophonist Jess Gillam at this year's 'Summer at Snape' festival.

Two of the UKs leading up and coming brass ensembles will be performing together at the prestigious 'Summer at Snape' festival later this month.

Slide Action and Connaught Brass are former Britten Pears Young Artists and have already performed at some of the world's most renowned chamber-music festivals.

Summer at Snape

'Summer at Snape' is a 42-day festival of musical and artistic performances, workshops, activities based at the famous Arts venue on the banks of the River Alde on the Sussex coast.

It hosts world class musicians and performers at its famous Snape Maltings Concert Hall and Red House, which was home to composer Benjamin Britten.

This year 'Summer at Snape' will include performers such as saxophonist Jess Gillam, KT Tunstall, the Clare Teal Seven, the King Singers and Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack in their brand new 'Sounds of Sinatra' set on 11th August.

Slide Action

Both Slide Action will perform on Saturday 29th July, with the trombone quartet presenting 'Sound Factory', a piece developed by the ensemble in partnership with Britten Pears Arts and City of London Sinfonia.

It immerses a family audience in new music, comedy, hosepipes and distinctive sounds.

Saturday 29th July (11.00am & 2.00pm)

Britten Studio

https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/slide-actions-sound-factory

Connaught Brass

Connaught Brass will also perform on 29th July with their 'Brilliant Brass' showcase which weaves together arrangements of Boulanger and Schubert alongside original pieces before finishing with a flourish with Britten's iconic 'Sea Interludes' from Peter Grimes arranged for the combined forces of both ensembles.

Saturday 29th July (5.00pm)

Snape Maltings Concert Hall

https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/brilliant-brass