Tribute postponement for Regent Brass

A proposed rail strike has meant the postponement of the Regent Brass 'Tribute & Dedications' concert.

Unfortunately, the eagerly awaited 'Tributes & Dedications' concert by Regent Brass that was to feature neglected major works by composers such as Joseph Horovitz, Sir Harrison Birtwistle, Louis Andreissen, H.K. Gruber and Hans Werner Henze has had to be rescheduled.

The concert was due to be held on Sunday 23rd July, but due to a proposed RMT strike on the day that is understood will have a serious effect on all London Underground services, has meant that the event has been postponed.

New date and time

It will now take place at the same venue of on Sunday 8th October at 6.30pm at St Saviour's, St. George's Square in Pimlico (SW1V 3QW).

