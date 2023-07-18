London Central Brass wins Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble title

The Royal Academy of Music alumni add to their growing reputation by claiming the honours at the 2023 Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble competition in Birmingham.

London Central Brass has won the 2023 Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition.

The quintet which comprises four current and one recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London was presented with the £7,500 first prize, as well securing the additional £500 Onyx Brass 30th Anniversary Prize for invention in programming, from the competition's founder, Dr Ursula Jones OBE.

High quality

Held over three days at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, the event attracted 11 high quality ensembles from the UK, Europe and the USA, each comprising players aged between 18-30.

In addition to the competition element, the ensembles enjoyed masterclasses provided by the international jury panel of Chairperson Pai Pirinen, Annamia Larsson, Mayumi Shimizu, Jens Bjorn-Larsen and Alan Thomas.

Runner-up was the exciting KamBrass from Barcelona, but now studying in Luzern, who were presented with the £5,000 Buffet Crampon Prize as well as the £500 voucher award for Entertainment and Innovation presented by Phil Parker Ltd.

The third finalist, who each presented an extensive one hour long recital programme, was New Antonine Brass from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, who claimed the £2,500 Founder's Prize.

The additional Clarence Myerscough Trust Award to the most promising semi-finalist went to Perrogen Brass from the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo.

Winners

Only formed in the past year, London Central Brass comprises James Nash and Holly Clarke on trumpet, alongside French Horn player Beatriz Vila, Rhydian Tiddy on trombone and James Tavares on tuba.

The musical chemistry has been immediate however, and they have already claimed first prize in the Musicians' Company Brass Ensemble Competition with their exciting programming of new and established repertoire.

"We are absolutely thrilled," Holly, a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain told 4BR. "This is perhaps the important brass ensemble award for young performers in the world, and to win it will help us greatly with our future musical ambitions."

That will now see them add concert appearances at the Luzern Festival in Switzerland, the Wigmore Hall in London and at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire as part of their prize, whilst they are soon to undertake a series of engagements featuring a blend of new and established classical and jazz infused works.

Thanks

"We must thank everyone who has supported us," tuba player James Tavares added, "and congratulate the other 10 competitors who took part in the event. The standard was incredible. Ursula Jones is an amazing figure and it says so much about her that the competition attracts ensembles from across the world."

Their winning programme linked ambition to a mature appreciation of style and musicality, with the colourful opening of Mogens Andresen's 'Prelude and Reinlendere' from his '3 Norwegian Dances' followed by an exploration of musical psychopathy with the extremities of 'The Madness Industry' by Cheryl Frances-Hoad.

The melancholic beauty of 'Quintet' by Michael Kamen offered balance to the astringent, fragmentary elements found in the world premiere performance of Philip Cashian's 'Brass Quintet', before closing with the funky swagger of Gwilym Simcock's 'Stomper'.

Diverse

Runner-up KamBrass also delivered a trio of diverse works — opening with 'Developments' by Dieter Ammann (played from memory) with its serialism foundation built on by wind projection effects and dissonant muted sounds.

The 2022 winner of the Swiss Philip Jones Brass Prize followed with the imposing '17 Variations on a Theme of John Dowland' by Timothy Jackson, which deconstructed the melancholic renaissance song 'Flow my Tears' into broken motif shards that eventually returned to its original form. They closed with the jazzy spatial inflections of 'Windspiel' by Mark Hunziker.

The ensemble further added to their trip by heading to London on Monday evening to perform at the King's Place arts venue.

Experience

Third placed New Antonine Brass was formed in 2014 by musicians studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and their experience was shown throughout their four work programme, which opened with the brassy timbres of 'Aurum Golden Fanfare' by Francisco Coll.

It was followed by a tender arrangement by Lewis Bettles of Mahler's 'Urlicht' from his 2nd Symphony, with Victor Ewald's 'Quintet No. 3' and the pulsating 'Stomper' to close.

Denis Wick

Wonderful playing

"We have enjoyed so much wonderful playing — and not only from the finalists,"

Jury Chairperson Pasi Pirinen told 4BR. "At this level we look for the subtler elements of musical performance — the communication between the players as well as the audience, the appreciation of balance and communal style. We had it all with the winners."

Artistic Director and RBC Head of Brass Amos Miller also paid tribute to all 11 competitors, but also took time to thank founder Ursula Jones OBE. "That this competition continues to attract so many outstanding performers is testament to her inspirational, indefatigable lead. Her commitment to youth remains unparalleled."

Following the announcement of the awards, which was preceded by a rather unique 'massed' band performance, led by Roger's Harvey, of his arrangement of a suite from 'Castor and Pollux', Ursula Jones also took time to congratulate each of the finalists and generously provided bottles of champagne for everyone to enjoy.

"I've had a wonderful time," she said. "What an inspiration these young performers are."

Iwan Fox