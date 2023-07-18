                 

*
banner

News

London Central Brass wins Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble title

The Royal Academy of Music alumni add to their growing reputation by claiming the honours at the 2023 Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble competition in Birmingham.

London Central Brass
  The Quinet from the Royal Academy of Music took the £7,500 first prize

Tuesday, 18 July 2023

        

London Central Brass has won the 2023 Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition.

The quintet which comprises four current and one recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London was presented with the £7,500 first prize, as well securing the additional £500 Onyx Brass 30th Anniversary Prize for invention in programming, from the competition's founder, Dr Ursula Jones OBE.

High quality

Held over three days at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, the event attracted 11 high quality ensembles from the UK, Europe and the USA, each comprising players aged between 18-30.

In addition to the competition element, the ensembles enjoyed masterclasses provided by the international jury panel of Chairperson Pai Pirinen, Annamia Larsson, Mayumi Shimizu, Jens Bjorn-Larsen and Alan Thomas.

Runner-up was the exciting KamBrass from Barcelona, but now studying in Luzern, who were presented with the £5,000 Buffet Crampon Prize as well as the £500 voucher award for Entertainment and Innovation presented by Phil Parker Ltd.

The third finalist, who each presented an extensive one hour long recital programme, was New Antonine Brass from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, who claimed the £2,500 Founder's Prize.

The additional Clarence Myerscough Trust Award to the most promising semi-finalist went to Perrogen Brass from the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo.

Winners

Only formed in the past year, London Central Brass comprises James Nash and Holly Clarke on trumpet, alongside French Horn player Beatriz Vila, Rhydian Tiddy on trombone and James Tavares on tuba.

The musical chemistry has been immediate however, and they have already claimed first prize in the Musicians' Company Brass Ensemble Competition with their exciting programming of new and established repertoire.

"We are absolutely thrilled," Holly, a former member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain told 4BR. "This is perhaps the important brass ensemble award for young performers in the world, and to win it will help us greatly with our future musical ambitions."

That will now see them add concert appearances at the Luzern Festival in Switzerland, the Wigmore Hall in London and at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire as part of their prize, whilst they are soon to undertake a series of engagements featuring a blend of new and established classical and jazz infused works.

Thanks

"We must thank everyone who has supported us," tuba player James Tavares added, "and congratulate the other 10 competitors who took part in the event. The standard was incredible. Ursula Jones is an amazing figure and it says so much about her that the competition attracts ensembles from across the world."

Their winning programme linked ambition to a mature appreciation of style and musicality, with the colourful opening of Mogens Andresen's 'Prelude and Reinlendere' from his '3 Norwegian Dances' followed by an exploration of musical psychopathy with the extremities of 'The Madness Industry' by Cheryl Frances-Hoad.

The melancholic beauty of 'Quintet' by Michael Kamen offered balance to the astringent, fragmentary elements found in the world premiere performance of Philip Cashian's 'Brass Quintet', before closing with the funky swagger of Gwilym Simcock's 'Stomper'.

Diverse

Runner-up KamBrass also delivered a trio of diverse works — opening with 'Developments' by Dieter Ammann (played from memory) with its serialism foundation built on by wind projection effects and dissonant muted sounds.

The 2022 winner of the Swiss Philip Jones Brass Prize followed with the imposing '17 Variations on a Theme of John Dowland' by Timothy Jackson, which deconstructed the melancholic renaissance song 'Flow my Tears' into broken motif shards that eventually returned to its original form. They closed with the jazzy spatial inflections of 'Windspiel' by Mark Hunziker.

The ensemble further added to their trip by heading to London on Monday evening to perform at the King's Place arts venue.

Experience

Third placed New Antonine Brass was formed in 2014 by musicians studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and their experience was shown throughout their four work programme, which opened with the brassy timbres of 'Aurum Golden Fanfare' by Francisco Coll.

It was followed by a tender arrangement by Lewis Bettles of Mahler's 'Urlicht' from his 2nd Symphony, with Victor Ewald's 'Quintet No. 3' and the pulsating 'Stomper' to close.

At this level we look for the subtler elements of musical performance — the communication between the players as well as the audience, the appreciation of balance and communal style. We had it all with the winnersJury Chairperson Pasi Pirinen

Wonderful playing

"We have enjoyed so much wonderful playing — and not only from the finalists,"
Jury Chairperson Pasi Pirinen told 4BR. "At this level we look for the subtler elements of musical performance — the communication between the players as well as the audience, the appreciation of balance and communal style. We had it all with the winners."

Artistic Director and RBC Head of Brass Amos Miller also paid tribute to all 11 competitors, but also took time to thank founder Ursula Jones OBE. "That this competition continues to attract so many outstanding performers is testament to her inspirational, indefatigable lead. Her commitment to youth remains unparalleled."

Following the announcement of the awards, which was preceded by a rather unique 'massed' band performance, led by Roger's Harvey, of his arrangement of a suite from 'Castor and Pollux', Ursula Jones also took time to congratulate each of the finalists and generously provided bottles of champagne for everyone to enjoy.

"I've had a wonderful time," she said. "What an inspiration these young performers are."

Iwan Fox

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stephen Sykes

Ebbw Valley add Sykes to Cheltenham line-up

July 18 • The experienced Stephen Sykes has joined Ebbw Valley Brass as they prepare for their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

Higgins

A4 Quartet to premiere Higgins commission

July 18 • The A4 Quartet will premiere a new work from award winning composer Gavin Higgins in Finland as they continue their busy 10th anniversary concert schedule.

Award winner

Young trumpet star claims Richard Fife Award

July 18 • Sol Maghur, a talented trumpet and cornet player with Parc & Dare Band wins the annual Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 16th July

July 18 • More great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

Enfield Brass Band

July 13 • Musical Director vacancy closing soon

Friary Brass Band

July 11 • A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for:. solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)

Stretford Band

July 11 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a a friendly, non-contesting Band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year. Based in Manchester. We are looking for someone to take the Band forward.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top