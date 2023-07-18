                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 16th July

More great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 18 July 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 16th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-16-july-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Perils of Pendragon
Anthony Isaac
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington

Norma Overture
Bellini arr: Howard Lorriman
Buy as You View Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

James Bond Collection
Arr. Goff Richards
David Urquhart Travel Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: Alan Exley

Skyfall
Adele arr. Steve Newcombe
Vocalist: Chrislyn Hamilton
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor

Live and Let Die
Paul McCartney arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Steve Stewart
Cory Band MD: Philip Harper

Coming to America
Neil Diamond arr. Alan Fernie
Oberaarguaer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht

American Dances
Bertrand Moren
Brass Band 13 Etoiles
MD: Geo-Pierre Moren

An American in Paris
George Gershwin arr. Howard Snell
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell

Concerto for Trumpet
Harry James
Soloist: Gerard Schwarz
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Tango in D Op 165 No. 2
Isaac Albeniz arr. Howard Snell
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell

Midwest
J.J.Richards
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

The Bandsman's Challenge
Bertram Moren
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Children of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
Soloist: Camilla Sjøvold
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Reid Gilje

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
John Williams arr. Ray Farr
Redbridge Brass
MD: Melvin White

Time to Say Goodbye
Francesco Sartori and Lucio Quarantotto arr. Alan Fernie
Soloists: Andy Lord and Bill Millar
Leyland Band MD: Garry Cutt

The Old Wells
Eric Ball
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

A New World
Keith Banks
Soloist: David Daws
Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Basel
BM: Peter Haldimann

Flight
David Glanneskog
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner

Triumphant Rhapsody
Gilbert Vinter
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott

Temple Bar Fanfare
Elgar Howarth
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

