Radio: Sunday Bandstand 16th July

Sunday Bandstand: 16th July

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.



Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-16-july-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Perils of Pendragon

Anthony Isaac

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington

Norma Overture

Bellini arr: Howard Lorriman

Buy as You View Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

James Bond Collection

Arr. Goff Richards

David Urquhart Travel Yorkshire Imperial Band

MD: Alan Exley

Skyfall

Adele arr. Steve Newcombe

Vocalist: Chrislyn Hamilton

Brisbane Excelsior Band

MD: Howard Taylor

Live and Let Die

Paul McCartney arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Steve Stewart

Cory Band MD: Philip Harper

Coming to America

Neil Diamond arr. Alan Fernie

Oberaarguaer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht

American Dances

Bertrand Moren

Brass Band 13 Etoiles

MD: Geo-Pierre Moren

An American in Paris

George Gershwin arr. Howard Snell

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

Concerto for Trumpet

Harry James

Soloist: Gerard Schwarz

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Tango in D Op 165 No. 2

Isaac Albeniz arr. Howard Snell

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Howard Snell

Midwest

J.J.Richards

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

The Bandsman's Challenge

Bertram Moren

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Children of Sanchez

Chuck Mangione

Soloist: Camilla Sjøvold

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Reid Gilje

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

John Williams arr. Ray Farr

Redbridge Brass

MD: Melvin White

Time to Say Goodbye

Francesco Sartori and Lucio Quarantotto arr. Alan Fernie

Soloists: Andy Lord and Bill Millar

Leyland Band MD: Garry Cutt

The Old Wells

Eric Ball

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

A New World

Keith Banks

Soloist: David Daws

Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Basel

BM: Peter Haldimann

Flight

David Glanneskog

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner

Triumphant Rhapsody

Gilbert Vinter

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott

Temple Bar Fanfare

Elgar Howarth

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

