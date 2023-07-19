Welsh best seller for John Glyn Jones

The autobiography of Welsh brass band conductor John Glyn Jones has been a big hit in the best sellers list.

'Corn, Baton a Fi' ('Cornet, Baton and Me') is the entertaining life story of John Glyn Jones, the well-known cornet player, adjudicator and conductor of Royal Oakeley Band for well over 25 years.

Upbringing

It recalls his upbringing in the small village of Trefor on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd, as well as his student days at the London College of Music which eventually led him back to Wales to become a highly respected musician and peripatetic teacher.

Some of the young players to benefit from his inspirational teaching were Gavin Saynor, Glyn Williams and Dewi Griffths. Countless others have followed in their footsteps.

The book not only recounts his early successes in cross border solo competitions and his student days under the tuition of the likes of Andre Previn, but also to his tenure in leading the Gwynedd MÃ´n Youth Brass Band in winning the Senior and Junior Sections of the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Highlights

It also includes memoires of the many highlights with Royal Oakeley, which included multiple victories at the National Eisteddfod of Wales and Welsh Regional Championships.

Although only currently available in the Welsh language, the book reached number 2 in the Books Council of Wales 'Best Sellers' list in June — a remarkable achievement given the vast array of books that are published.

Now retired from teaching and conducting, he still leads a very active life as an adjudicator, seen on television at the National Eisteddfod, as well as being a hugely respected community choir conductor.

Thrilled

He told 4BR: "'Life is still very kind to me as a grandad with lots more time for family, reading and listening to Beethoven's music. It's been a surprise to know that it has sold so well, but I'm thrilled and I hope those who have read it have enjoyed it as much as I did in writing it."

To buy

https://www.gwales.com/bibliographic/?isbn=9781913996826&tsid=5

https://www.whsmith.co.uk/products/corn-baton-a-fi/paperback/9781913996826.html