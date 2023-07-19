                 

*
banner

News

Welsh best seller for John Glyn Jones

The autobiography of Welsh brass band conductor John Glyn Jones has been a big hit in the best sellers list.

John Glyn Jnes
  John is one of Welsh banding's most respected figures

Wednesday, 19 July 2023

        

An autobiography of one of Welsh banding's most popular conductors has become something of a surprise best seller.

'Corn, Baton a Fi' ('Cornet, Baton and Me') is the entertaining life story of John Glyn Jones, the well-known cornet player, adjudicator and conductor of Royal Oakeley Band for well over 25 years.

Upbringing

It recalls his upbringing in the small village of Trefor on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd, as well as his student days at the London College of Music which eventually led him back to Wales to become a highly respected musician and peripatetic teacher.

Some of the young players to benefit from his inspirational teaching were Gavin Saynor, Glyn Williams and Dewi Griffths. Countless others have followed in their footsteps.

The book not only recounts his early successes in cross border solo competitions and his student days under the tuition of the likes of Andre Previn, but also to his tenure in leading the Gwynedd MÃ´n Youth Brass Band in winning the Senior and Junior Sections of the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Highlights

It also includes memoires of the many highlights with Royal Oakeley, which included multiple victories at the National Eisteddfod of Wales and Welsh Regional Championships.

Although only currently available in the Welsh language, the book reached number 2 in the Books Council of Wales 'Best Sellers' list in June — a remarkable achievement given the vast array of books that are published.

Now retired from teaching and conducting, he still leads a very active life as an adjudicator, seen on television at the National Eisteddfod, as well as being a hugely respected community choir conductor.

Although only currently available in the Welsh language, it reached number 2 in the Books Council of Wales 'Best Sellers' list in June — a remarkable achievement given the vast array of books that are published4BR

Thrilled

He told 4BR: "'Life is still very kind to me as a grandad with lots more time for family, reading and listening to Beethoven's music. It's been a surprise to know that it has sold so well, but I'm thrilled and I hope those who have read it have enjoyed it as much as I did in writing it."

To buy

https://www.gwales.com/bibliographic/?isbn=9781913996826&tsid=5

https://www.whsmith.co.uk/products/corn-baton-a-fi/paperback/9781913996826.html

        

TAGS: Royal Oakley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBCA

Conductor Association launches survey

July 20 • The Brass Band Conductors' Association has launched its 2023 survey — and wants to hear from the brass band community with its opinions.

sTOCKPORT sCHOOLS

Stockport Schools' Band celebrates 45th birthday

July 20 • Pupils young and old reunite for a fantastic celebration of music provision and inspiration.

Cross

Death of John Sowerby

July 20 • The death has been announced of the popular and well travelled bandsman, John Sowerby.

Bente

Euph and tuba lead for next Jena Brass Seminar course

July 19 • Bente Illevold from Norway and David Earll from the USA will lead the 7th Jena Brass Seminar this October.

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

Contest

July 20 • Test

Enfield Brass Band

July 13 • Musical Director vacancy closing soon

Friary Brass Band

July 11 • A committed bander, looking for a new challenge? We're currently seeking applications for:. solo cornet, tenor horn (position negotiable), solo Eb bass, percussion (kit, tuned, timpani all welcome)

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top