Stockport Schools' Band celebrates 45th birthday

Pupils young and old reunite for a fantastic celebration of music provision and inspiration.

The Plaza Theatre in Stockport recently played host to a wonderful celebration of music making as the Stockport Schools' Brass Band marked its 45th anniversary in the best way possible.

Formed in 1978, the organisation has inspired countless youngsters on their musical journeys — many into the professional ranks of performance and teaching. The band has also played an important cultural part within the area, with the event attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Stockport along with guests from Stockport Normandy Veterans Association who they actively support.

Age range

The age range of the 130 players who took the stage spanned 5 to "well over 60", as one player said, with former members coming from all parts of the UK — and with one all the way from South Korea.

The bright future of the organisation was shown in the performances of the Beginner and Training Groups much to the delight of the packed audience, whilst the current Junior, Intermediate and Senior Bands all performed brilliantly in showcasing their development and command of a wide range of musical genres.

Music as diverse as 'The Final Countdown' to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' were interspersed with easy listening items and a fine soprano cornet solo from Jorge Mullock.

It was a memorable finale to an inspiring evening which demonstrated the wonderful opportunities that have been provided by the band over the past 45 years SSBB

Reunion Band

The Reunion Band also produced plenty of rousing playing with items such as 'Ravenswood' to 'One Moment in Time', which was dedicated to the memory of former Musical Director Bob Wyatt. Former member Mike Cavanagh gave a wonderful baritone rendition of the solo 'Carrickfergus'.

The concert closed with a special Massed Band performance, which added the current members of the Intermediate and Senior Bands to the Reunion Band with around 100 players on the stage.

Memorable

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a memorable finale to an inspiring evening which demonstrated the wonderful opportunities that have been provided by the band over the past 45 years.

The future is in very good hands too, and it was good to hear the Mayor of Stockport comment on how strong brass banding is within the area thanks to SSBB's work. We all now look forward to the big 50th anniversary concert due in just five years' time."