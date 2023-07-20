Conductor Association launches survey

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has launched its 2023 survey — and wants to hear from the brass band community with its opinions.

They have produced short online survey to capture views and ideas and would like people within the banding movement to offer their opinions.

Response

Speaking about the survey, BBCA Chair James Holt said: "The last time we completed a conductors' survey I was delighted by the response, and this has informed many key decisions the Association has made in recent times.

I am hopeful for feedback from all conductors, both members and non-members alike, that will enable the BBCA to support conductors everywhere, for the good of all involved in brass banding."

Complete survey

To complete the survey, go to:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxD1XBfDo6jVqyOUL42KZ0LMYo4QvG8ohuxM0yZu_SIhPY-w/viewform

The closing date is Sunday 13th August.