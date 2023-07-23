                 

Early ticket boost for Brass in Concert Championships

The early birds have already begun to snap up tickets for the concert and contest attractions at this year's Brass in Concert Championships.

BIC23
  Tickets are already being snapped up for the event

Sunday, 23 July 2023

        

A triptych of musical attractions has ensured that there has been an immediate boost to ticket sales for this year's Brass in Concert Championships.

Prime spots have already been snapped up for the Friday evening (17th November) 'World of Brass in Concert' featuring American visitors Fountain City and the stunning BONE-AFIDE trombone quartet.

As always there is great support for the 'Aspire Day Concert' also on the Friday (from 3.30pm) as a wonderful prelude to the evening concert, whilst demand is already high for the main Brass in Concert Championships which features eleven world class ensembles.

A spokesperson said: "We are delighted by the early take up of tickets for what is sure to be a wonderful series of entertaining events".

Education programme

Earlier on the Friday, the 'Aspire' education programme day will be presented in association with Brass Bands England (BBE), will see over 250 local young musicians perform at Sage Gateshead prior to the Gala Concert event.

It will comprise workshops delivered by BBE's Brass Foundations team, culminating in a final concert on the main Sage 1 stage.

The youngsters taking part have been selected from local schools and Music Education Hubs

Concert and contest

It will be followed at 7.45pm by the 'World of Brass in Concert' hosted by Frank Renton — an event that is surer to provide the tastiest of aperitifs for the contest the following day.

Starting at 11.30am that will feature in draw order: Grimethorpe Colliery; Brighouse & Rastrick; Friary Brass; Eikanger Bjorsvik; Hammonds; Foden's; Carlton Main Frickley; Tredegar; Aldbourne; Flowers and Fountain City.

To book your tickets go to:
https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

        

