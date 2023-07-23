                 

*
banner

News

Ilkeston overcomes ultimatum to secure future

Ilkeston Brass has overcome a 24 hour demolition ultimatum to secure their future at a new home.

Ilkeston
  Ilkeston Brass now has a new home which they have now moved into (above)

Sunday, 23 July 2023

        

Ilkeston Brass, a community band based in Derbyshire with a history that stretches back over a century, has secured its future after being faced with an unexpected ultimatum that could have seen its bandroom and contents bulldozed into rubble.

The band had received an email on Thursday morning to tell them that their rehearsal base which they had used for the past 15 years, was due to be demolished "alongside whatever remains inside"within the following 24 hours.

Surprise

Although they had been working with the local council to secure new premises on the basis that they would have around 8 weeks to vacate their current premises, the surprise email left them with less than 24 hours to save its contents- including an extensive library of over 1000 items, instruments, accessories, equipment and memorabilia.

However, Musical Director Alex Bland, who was only appointed just over a month ago, along with several band members were determined to ensure that nothing was lost.

"As soon as we heard we all sprung into action," Alex told 4BR. "We knew that the move was on the immediate horizon, but not as immediate as this.

The band has a wonderful history, amazing library and instruments and uniforms that were stored. If we couldn't get there, then everything would have been lost.

Everyone that was free headed to the bandroom and thanks to the amazing commitment and multiple trips in a box van we have been able to move into our new home ahead of the bulldozers!"

Instant response

He added: "We have a good relationship with the council who have been very supportive in the process, and we were able to collect the keys to our new premises pretty much instantly.

We've only moved 2.2 miles down the road (above) — actually remaining in Ilkeston. We were also able to get things sorted for a first rehearsal on Thursday evening, so in its way it's been a huge kickstart to what we all hope will now be an exciting future for the band."

We'll soon get everything in place — although we still need a little bit of help upgrading the new premises and we could do with a few extra players to help us with a busy schedule of events that we have coming upAlex Bland

New challenges

Alex admitted that there are new challenges to meet, although he said that everyone was confident that the band now has a bright future ahead.

"We'll soon get everything in place — although we still need a little bit of help upgrading the new premises and we could do with a few extra players to help us with a busy schedule of events that we have coming up. It's a new start but an exciting one."

If you can help Ilkeston Band out — either with practical help or event better as a player, please get in touch with them through their website at: www.ilkestonbrass.org.uk

        

TAGS: Ilkeston Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sam Hairsine

Fulham appoint Hairsine to lead role

July 23 • Sam Hairsine, the Director of Music of The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood has become the new Musical Director of Fulham Brass.

Ilkeston

Ilkeston overcomes ultimatum to secure future

July 23 • Ilkeston Brass has overcome a 24 hour demolition ultimatum to secure their future at a new home.

KamBrass

Exciting London debut for KamBrass

July 23 • KamBrass gained further acclaim for their adventurous musical approach after making their concert debut in London.

BIC23

Early ticket boost for Brass in Concert Championships

July 23 • The early birds have already begun to snap up tickets for the concert and contest attractions at this year's Brass in Concert Championships.

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

St. Ronan's Silver Band

July 23 • SOLO CORNETS (positions flexible). Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.

Corby Silver Band

July 22 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR . Due to changes to work commitments, we are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Musical Director for our lively and ambitious band. Rehearsals held on Monday and Wednesday evening 8-10pm.

Syston Band

July 22 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and First Trombones to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top