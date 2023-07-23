Ilkeston overcomes ultimatum to secure future

Ilkeston Brass has overcome a 24 hour demolition ultimatum to secure their future at a new home.

Ilkeston Brass, a community band based in Derbyshire with a history that stretches back over a century, has secured its future after being faced with an unexpected ultimatum that could have seen its bandroom and contents bulldozed into rubble.

The band had received an email on Thursday morning to tell them that their rehearsal base which they had used for the past 15 years, was due to be demolished "alongside whatever remains inside"within the following 24 hours.

Surprise

Although they had been working with the local council to secure new premises on the basis that they would have around 8 weeks to vacate their current premises, the surprise email left them with less than 24 hours to save its contents- including an extensive library of over 1000 items, instruments, accessories, equipment and memorabilia.

However, Musical Director Alex Bland, who was only appointed just over a month ago, along with several band members were determined to ensure that nothing was lost.

"As soon as we heard we all sprung into action," Alex told 4BR. "We knew that the move was on the immediate horizon, but not as immediate as this.

The band has a wonderful history, amazing library and instruments and uniforms that were stored. If we couldn't get there, then everything would have been lost.

Everyone that was free headed to the bandroom and thanks to the amazing commitment and multiple trips in a box van we have been able to move into our new home ahead of the bulldozers!"

Instant response

He added: "We have a good relationship with the council who have been very supportive in the process, and we were able to collect the keys to our new premises pretty much instantly.

We've only moved 2.2 miles down the road (above) — actually remaining in Ilkeston. We were also able to get things sorted for a first rehearsal on Thursday evening, so in its way it's been a huge kickstart to what we all hope will now be an exciting future for the band."

We'll soon get everything in place — although we still need a little bit of help upgrading the new premises and we could do with a few extra players to help us with a busy schedule of events that we have coming up Alex Bland

New challenges

Alex admitted that there are new challenges to meet, although he said that everyone was confident that the band now has a bright future ahead.

"We'll soon get everything in place — although we still need a little bit of help upgrading the new premises and we could do with a few extra players to help us with a busy schedule of events that we have coming up. It's a new start but an exciting one."

If you can help Ilkeston Band out — either with practical help or event better as a player, please get in touch with them through their website at: www.ilkestonbrass.org.uk