Grimethorpe make cross genre concert link

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will link up with the RSVP Bhangra ensemble and operatic soprano vocalist Belinda Evans for their latest high profile concert appearance.

Grimethopre
  The band continues to reach out to new audiences with its artist collaborations

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band continues its proactive approach to reaching out to new audiences with a forthcoming cross-genre concert appearance with the RSVP Bhangra ensemble and operatic soprano vocalist Belinda Evans.

The trio will combine at Exeter Corn Exchange on Sunday 13th August (7:30pm) for an event that will also feature two world premieres.

Premieres

'Enchanted Light' by Liz Lane will feature Belinda and Grimethorpe, with all three coming together for a new combination on Liz's 'Surtaal Celebrates'.

Belinda Evans has enjoyed an extensive operatic career with artistically acclaimed performances at Cadogan, Colston and Birmingham Symphony Halls.

She recently completed a four-year tenure singing with AndrÃ© Rieu and his orchestra and has also been featured at both the Rugby World Cup and the Vitality Netball Series as well as several West End, film and television appearances.

RSVP Bhangra also has an impressive CV — their high energy performances being enjoyed at numerous high profile UK festivals such as Glastonbury, WOMAD and The Secret Garden Party. They have also performed in Italy and Germany.

We are delighted to be able to connect with Belinda and RSVP Bhangra and we are sure the audience is in for a real musical treatBand Manager, Richard Windle

Ambition

Grimethorpe Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "This concert continues our ambition to build on our renowned reputation for innovation and invention with new audiences.

We are delighted to be able to connect with Belinda and RSVP Bhangra and we are sure the audience is in for a real musical treat."

Taster:

Taster: https://we.tl/t-Nb8x9yU5ra

For further information go to: www.grimethorpeband.co.uk

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Grimethopre

