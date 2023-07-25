BBE to launch Brass Band Week in 2024

A new initiative aimed at promoting the community benefits of banding nationwide will be launched in July 2024 by Brass Bands England.

A new annual initiative coordinated by Brass Bands England (BBE) with funding from Arts Council England is to be launched next year with the aim of raising the nationwide profile of brass bands.

'Brass Band Week' will take place in July 2024 encompassing one full week over two weekends, with bands from across the UK, including members and non-members of BBE, invited to register their events in order to benefit from a range of promotional activities.

Brass band benefits

A large-scale marketing campaign will offer free advertising, event listings distribution, advice and social media support, whilst a centralised PR campaign will highlight the benefits that brass bands provide as part of their community.

Bands of all levels, contesting and non-contesting will be able to take part and will be encouraged to submit events within the dates Saturday 6th to Sunday 14th July.

The 'Brass Band Week' will also overlap with BBE's popular #PromsInThePlayground campaign, which sees bands visit local schools to perform to young people in their communities.

New resources

New resources will be created to support those participating and a free detailed marketing and audience development toolkit will be made available to all that register.

Speaking about the initiative Michael Kilroy, BBE Chair, said: "Imagine a UK-wide festival of exciting brass band events for people of different ages, backgrounds and interests, offering the opportunity for new audiences to discover the joy of a brass band.

I hope that as many bands as possible will be able to take up this opportunity to widen their reach by participating, for free, in this new national campaign."

Lots of work

He added: "Lots of work will be happening centrally to promote events, but of course, local connections are vital, so we'll also be launching brand new marketing resources to support links in community and shine a light on the brilliance of brass bands."

Bands are asked to save 6th — 14th July 2024 in planning calendars now.

Bands will be able to register events from early 2024.

