Cosentino connects to brass in Peru and Mexico

Tuba player and teacher Patricio Cosentino continues to inspire youngsters to take up brass — and brass band playing in Peru and Mexico.

  Patricio hopes to build further on the work he has already established in Peru

Thursday, 27 July 2023

        

Besson tuba soloist Patricio Cosentino continues to make connections to different brass playing genres in different countries as he looks forward to his latest visit to Peru and Mexico.

One of the most proactive promoters of expanding playing opportunities for youngsters in countries that have a small but growing brass tradition, he has made a huge impression with his inspirational teaching in Latin America — and especially in his homeland in Argentina.

Now based in Europe, he is currently MD of the Bass Band MV and is the tuba professor at the Brass Academy of Alicante in Spain and is a huge admirer of the British brass banding world having been part of the coverage of the 20222 European Championships in Birmingham.

Peru and Mexico

Patricio will be touring Peru and Mexico in August and September where he hopes to further inspire youngsters to study as well as perform in brass ensembles and as soloists.

It builds on the work he started in Peru in 2019 (where he formed its first brass band — above) and which has already seen a significant increase in brass playing

I'm very excited to return to Latin America and keep working on the development there. It is a privilege to see the banding movement growing — slowly but very surelyPatricio Cosentino

Inspire and encourage

Speaking to 4BR he said: "It's my goal to inspire and encourage brass musicians and institutions to create more brass bands in Latin America to help with the technical and musical and social development of the local regions.

He added: "I'm very excited to return to Latin America and keep working on the development there. It is a privilege to see the banding movement growing — slowly but very surely, and I hope to be able to bring major UK performers to the countries to inspire the players further."

Later this year Patricio will visit the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

        

