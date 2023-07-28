Welsh Youth ready for concert trio

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will head North, West and South this weekend to give their trio of concert performances.

Members of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales have been working hard at Trinity St David in Carmarthen under Guest Musical Director Paul Holland.

Trio of concerts

He has been overseeing the 2023 course which will culminate in three concerts in the north, west and south of the country featuring repertoire that will include Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' as well as Gareth Wood's evocative 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'.

Diverse repertoire will come from the pens of Debussy, Walton, Liz Lane, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Christian Overhead, Jonathan Bates and Jan van der Roost.

The featured soloist is Lode Violet, the gifted principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek who will perform major works by Denis Wright and Stan Niewenhuis.

The principal players this year are:

Principal Cornet: Erin Maloney and Elizabeth Rogers

Solo Horn: Carys Lewis

Baritone: Elliot Harrington

Euphonium: Ellie Carlsen

Trombone: Ioan Jones

Eb Bass: Rhys Michael

Bb Bass: Patrick Miller

Percussion: Samuel Faram

Concert Tour:



National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Conductor: Paul Holland

Soloist: Lode Violet

Friday 28th July

(7.30pm)

Pritchard-Jones Hall

Bangor

Saturday 29th July

(7.30pm)

St David's Cathedral

St David's

Sunday 30th July

(1.00pm)

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama

Cardiff