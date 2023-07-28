Welsh Youth ready for concert trio

Members of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales have been working hard at Trinity St David in Carmarthen under Guest Musical Director Paul Holland.
Trio of concerts
He has been overseeing the 2023 course which will culminate in three concerts in the north, west and south of the country featuring repertoire that will include Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' as well as Gareth Wood's evocative 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'.
Diverse repertoire will come from the pens of Debussy, Walton, Liz Lane, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Christian Overhead, Jonathan Bates and Jan van der Roost.
The featured soloist is Lode Violet, the gifted principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek who will perform major works by Denis Wright and Stan Niewenhuis.
The principal players this year are:
Principal Cornet: Erin Maloney and Elizabeth Rogers
Solo Horn: Carys Lewis
Baritone: Elliot Harrington
Euphonium: Ellie Carlsen
Trombone: Ioan Jones
Eb Bass: Rhys Michael
Bb Bass: Patrick Miller
Percussion: Samuel Faram
Concert Tour:
National Youth Brass Band of Wales
Conductor: Paul Holland
Soloist: Lode Violet
Friday 28th July
(7.30pm)
Pritchard-Jones Hall
Bangor
Saturday 29th July
(7.30pm)
St David's Cathedral
St David's
Sunday 30th July
(1.00pm)
Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
Cardiff