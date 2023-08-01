New trader contact for British Open weekend

Brass band traders, organisations and companies will need to contact B:Music direct to ensure they book their place at Symphony Hall for the British Open weekend.

4BR has been informed that brass band traders, organisations and companies looking to showcase their products and services at the forthcoming British Open Championship at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Saturday 9th September will now need to contact B:Music direct to book their trade stand places.

B:Music has the responsibility for all trade stands for the event and for the following day Gala Concert featuring Black Dyke, Cory and Services for Education Brass Ensembles.

Contact direct

A British Open Championship spokesperson told 4BR: "We have an excellent relationship with B: Music and they now have the responsibility and control of the provision of trade stands at the Symphony Hall venue.

All enquiries should now be directed to them (details below) for both the Saturday contest and the Sunday Gala Concert."

Availability

Chris Proctor, B: Music Head of Programming added: "Any requests for both the Saturday and Sunday can be done directly with us through Sarah Taylor. We have availability for standard trade stands and larger ones for both individual events or combined.

Please get in touch and we can ensure that your places are booked and secured."

Contact:

Contact: Sarah Taylor at: Sarah.Taylor@bmusic.co.uk

Contest and concert tickets:

169th British Open Championship:

Saturday 9th September

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert:

Sunday 10th September:

Free National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain pre-Gala Concert

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Gala Concert with Black Dyke and Cory Bands

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles