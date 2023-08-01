                 

Global musical focus in Swansea

Delegates from across the banding world have headed to Swansea for the International Brass Band Summer School.

IBBSS
  Delegates have already come together for the traditional photo shoot opportunity

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

Delegates from across the banding globe have made their way to Swansea University Campus for the International Brass Band Summer School.

Although the weather hasn't quite cracked the Welsh flag (although some hardy souls will be taking a dip in Swansea Bay in the morning!), there has still be plenty of warmth created in the rehearsals as everyone has started getting to grips with the challenging repertoire under Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

New friends

Course administrator, Alison Childs told 4BR: "We have 120 eager delegates enjoying the fantastic facilities and who are really getting to grips with the music. It's been great seeing people meeting up with new friends and others becoming part of this family for the first time."

Alison added: "Thanks to the support of our sponsors there is plenty to keep everyone engaged and enthused throughout the week. We have already enjoyed Yorkshire Day and Swiss National Day and now we will focus on the end of course concert."

End of course concert:

That will take place at the Great Hall on the Bay Campus of Swansea University at 7.00pm on Friday 4th August. (entry is free)

The Great Hall
Fabian Way,
Skewen,
Swansea
SA1 8EP

        

Global musical focus in Swansea

