Curtin's open for Adams showroom evening

Euphonium star Gary Curtin will be leading a special Adams Brass euphonium testing evening this week at Foden's bandroom.

It takes place from 6.30pm on Wednesday 9th August (Bradwall Rd, Sandbach. CW11 1RG)





Quality and innovation

Gary told 4BR: "Adams has already gained a worldwide reputation for its percussion instruments, but in the last few years it has also brought those levels of quality and innovation to its growing range of brass instruments — especially their euphoniums."

Gary stated that he will showcase the iconic E1.80 (which is the one he performs on), the E2 and E3.

Explore the possibilities

He added: "I want to give as many people as possible the chance the find out more and have the chance to really explore the possibilities and the potential of the instruments. I'll have all the information people need. Just fill in the attached form and come along."

According to Adams Instruments, the E1 has been developed for musicians who "also like to take on solo challnges2 whilst the E2 is what their call "a real powerhouse"equipped with a heavier valve block and larger bell. The E3 is suited for "the ensemble player in a brass band, fanfare or concert band".

Attendance

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6mq8-dK0bqM3cyDSkw2ejlZGnC0tzPyMJhO6Q9cMwxMMbPQ/viewform