Interview with Verity Watts

We speak to the acclaimed sound artist and audio producer Verity Watts who is working with Rothwell Temperance Band to create a unique performance production celebrating their colourful history.

4BR is joined by Verity Watts the acclaimed radio producer, founder of an award winning knitting brand and a hugely successful DJ about how she working with Rothwell Temperance Band.

Together they hope to make an impact with wider audiences by showcasing "the artistic power of sound, music and words, combining them in a way that connects an audience even more deeply to the content."

Productions:

The Chronicles of Rothwell Temperance Band

This Green Moon — Woodland Adventures

Saturday 2nd September

3.00pm

Swillington Organic Farm

Swillington

West Yorkshire

LS26 8QA

Tickets:

https://uk.bookingbug.com/home/49673?fbclid=IwAR1uJ5GCdax_-re282pcnf63WYd-J4tre8eZ8Y0H7mRAycq_pbNmrDOQB2c



Brudenell Social Club

Friday 22nd September

8.00pm

33, Queens Road

Leeds

West Yorkshire

LS6 1NY

Tickets:

https://brudenellsocialclub.seetickets.com/event/the-chronicles-of-rothwell-temperance-band/brudenell-social-club/2737125?fbclid=IwAR3xSBdaRf3C2C0eVd2wxWtG-5NGeiYcvr5OCAhU1Xagr-Yh3h2gQYzL8g0