Interview with Verity Watts

4BR is joined by Verity Watts the acclaimed radio producer, founder of an award winning knitting brand and a hugely successful DJ about how she working with Rothwell Temperance Band.
Together they hope to make an impact with wider audiences by showcasing "the artistic power of sound, music and words, combining them in a way that connects an audience even more deeply to the content."
Productions:
The Chronicles of Rothwell Temperance Band
This Green Moon — Woodland Adventures
Saturday 2nd September
3.00pm
Swillington Organic Farm
Swillington
West Yorkshire
LS26 8QA
Tickets:
https://uk.bookingbug.com/home/49673?fbclid=IwAR1uJ5GCdax_-re282pcnf63WYd-J4tre8eZ8Y0H7mRAycq_pbNmrDOQB2c
Brudenell Social Club
Friday 22nd September
8.00pm
33, Queens Road
Leeds
West Yorkshire
LS6 1NY
Tickets:
https://brudenellsocialclub.seetickets.com/event/the-chronicles-of-rothwell-temperance-band/brudenell-social-club/2737125?fbclid=IwAR3xSBdaRf3C2C0eVd2wxWtG-5NGeiYcvr5OCAhU1Xagr-Yh3h2gQYzL8g0