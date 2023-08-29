New principal takes lead at Market Rasen

Robert Tinker has taken on the principal cornet role with the Market Rasen Band.

The Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of Robert Tinker as their new principal cornet.

It follows an extended period of several months where he has led the section due to former principal cornet Steve Healey stepping down from the role.

Superb

Commenting on the appointment MD Ian Knapton told 4BR: "Rob has been superb in rehearsals over the last few months and has shown all the qualities and skills of a fine principal cornet."



In response Rob added: "I'd like to thank everyone for their support with this opportunity to lead from the front in the musical restructure under Ian. It's an exciting new chapter for us all."