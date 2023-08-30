Foden's renew link to East Anglia

Players from the National Champion will return to East Anglia later this year as part of the local Association's banding events.

Following a successful 'Coronation Concert' by Foden's Band in May, the East Anglian Brass Band Association has announced that it will link up again with members of the National Champion for two more activity events later this year.

On-line solo competition

The Association's Online Solo & Ensemble Contest will be open to players from the UK and abroad and will be judged by Mark Wilkinson.

Prizes include a free online lesson with one of the Foden's Band leading soloists. Results for the event will be announced at the Association's Brass Training Day at Hellesdon High School, Norwich on 29th October where tutors will be provided by Foden's Band.

The day will include both sectional and full band rehearsals. Details and entry forms for both events are available by contacting the Association Secretary, Christine Wade at administration@eabba.org.uk

The closing date for both events is 30th September.