Gray appointed to orchestral MD role in USA

Russell Gray has been appointed as Musical Director of the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra.

Russell Gray
  Russell Gray takes over at the orchestra for their 2024 season

Saturday, 02 September 2023

        

The Minneapolis Pops Orchestra has announced that Russell Gray will succeed Jere Lantz as the next Music Director and Conductor.

Formed in 1950, the orchestra has formed an important part of the cultural life of the 'City of Lakes' in Minnesota ever since — giving performances to well over 25,000 concert goers each year especially at its famous open-air Lake Harriet bandshell venue.

It's 74th season recently ran throughout July with ten major concerts programmes.

Acclaimed reputation

Funded through public donations and sponsors the ensemble has an acclaimed reputation for performances of audience friendly repertoire — from Strauss waltzes to Broadway melodies, overtures and light classics.

It also works in promoting new repertoire and composers too, such as Mark Edwards Wilson, Rob Smith and Tom Cipullo in recent years.

Having worked with the orchestra before, Russell takes the helm following the retirement of Jere Lantz the former conductor of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra who held the role with Minneapolis for over 35 years.

They are a lovely, friendly bunch of very talented musicians. We're going to have a lot of fun togetherRussell Gray

Looking forward

Announcing Russell's appointment, the orchestra said: "We look forward to welcoming Russell back to Minneapolis for our 75th anniversary season, which begins June 29, 2024!

In response, the Scotsman who will be leading Foden's Band at the forthcoming British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 9th September said: "I'm really looking forward to starting my relationship with this wonderful Orchestra.

They are a lovely, friendly bunch of very talented musicians. We're going to have a lot of fun together."

        

