Knapton takes leave from Market Rasen

Increased work commitments has meant that Ian Knapton has stepped down from his role as MD at Market Rasen Band.

Ian Knapton
  Ian Knapton has helped rejuvenate the band over the past year or so.

Tuesday, 05 September 2023

        

4BR has been informed that due to increased work commitments Ian Knapton has reluctantly announced that he is to leave Market Rasen Band.

It ends a year or more of encouraging rebuilding for the Midlands Second Section band, with Ian telling 4BR: "They have been a great band to be with, but as with everything with banding it's getting a balance and with increased work commitments and the 140 mile round trip it's just not possible anymore."

Fantastic attitude

He added: "I hope the band can keep pushing forward as they are a great group of people with a fantastic attitude and dedication.

They have built up from just 12 players at the first rehearsal to taking to the stage with 21 at the Area. Now they are in the position to push on further."

I hope the band can keep pushing forward as they are a great group of people with a fantastic attitude and dedicationIan Knapton

Thanks

In response to the announcement, a band spokesperson added: "We would like to thank Ian for his time with us. His drive and passion were clear to see from the first rehearsal.

He's travelled nearly 10,000 miles in the last 12 months for rehearsals and we wish him well for the future."

        

TAGS: RESDEV Market Rasen Band

