Trio set to boost Whitburn's Sand and Stars

The Whitburn Band heads to Birmingham on the weekend with a trio of talent in position.

The Whitburn Band will head to the British Open Championship in Birmingham on the weekend boosted by the appointment of a new solo euphonium as well as the addition of two talented new players to the ranks.

Solo euphonium

Chris Shanks has moved up to the solo euphonium chair, whilst Leighton Griffin signs for Whitburn as second euphonium from Newtongrange and Hannah McInnes joins the percussion team.

Chris is an established Besson artist who won the 'Best Euphonium' prize at the Scottish Championships for the last two years with Whitburn. He also took on the solo euphonium role to critical acclaim with the band at the recent European Championships in Malmo.

Euph buddy

Meanwhile, Leighton's first engagement came with the band on their recent short tour to Germany where they performed to a sold-out crowd at the Sauerland-Herbst International Brass Festival.

He also follows in the footsteps of his older brother Lloyd, who played cornet with Whitburn before continuing his career as a professional trumpet player in Denmark.

Outstanding talent

Hannah is an outstanding graduate from the Riverside Youth Band in Inverclyde.

She has already enjoyed success with Whitburn having been part of the 'Best Percussion' team at this year's Scottish Championship as well as enjoying their Grand Shield success and appearance at the European Championships.

Welcome and thanks

Speaking about the arrivals Charlie Farren, Whitburn Band Chairperson told 4BR: "Everyone would like to congratulate Chris on his deserved appointment, and we are delighted Leighton and Hannah have joined the band.

Everyone at Whitburn would also like to thank Scott Kerr, our previous solo euphonium for all his outstanding performances and commitment to the band over the years, and we wish him well.

He added: "We have really enjoyed preparing for the British Open, and are we are all looking forward to our performance under the baton of Luc Vertommen."