Foden's Youth ready for new season with new players

Youngsters wishing to apply to be part of the Foden's Youth Band will have plenty to look forward to over the coming year.

The Foden's Band has announced that application registration is open for this year's Foden's Youth Band.

Now entering their 12th season, it welcomes players from across the North West, Midlands, North Wales and Yorkshire to monthly rehearsals led by the National Champion's team of experienced conductors and tutors.

Players

Players aged 21 or under, and grade 5 or above, are welcome to apply.

The band meets 10 times per academic year in Sandbach, benefitting from unique opportunities thanks to access to experienced conductors, tutors, performers and composers.

Partnership

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Once again we will be working in partnership with the Royal Northern College of Music who will be sending students to shadow Foden's tutors as part of their studies.

This partnership has proved highly inspirational for the young musicians in the band."

At the end of last season, the band bid a fond farewell to founder and co-ordinator Ian Raisbeck, who gave a decade of dedication and commitment to the project.

New lead and contact

The Foden's Youth Band is now co-ordinated by Foden's flugel player, Melanie Whyle, who is keen to continue to fulfil the ambition to offer world class opportunities to young brass players and percussionists.

To find out more and apply, please visit: www.fodensband.co.uk