Grimethorpe release new Postcards CD

Several new recordings — including one of an iconic work are featured on Grimethorpe's latest CD release.

Fresh from their fine fourth place finish at the British Open Championship, Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the release of their latest CD and digital recording on the Toccata Next label.

'Postcards from Grimethorpe' features music written especially for the band as well as several premiere recordings.

Birtwistle

The recording project was conceived by American composer Jack Stamp who was appointed Grimethorpe's International Composer-in-Association in 2019.

It features his works alongside that of Liz Lane, the band's Composer- in-Association, as well as others that have featured prominently in recent high-profile performances — including Harrison Birtwistle's iconic 'Grimethorpe Aria'.

Specific

Speaking about the project Jack Stamp told 4BR: "From the time of my appointment I envisaged a project focused on works specifically written for Grimethorpe.

The release features three works commissioned by the legendary Elgar Howarth, who embarked on an unprecedented series of commissions and which this release shares a commissioning ethos."

Kaleidoscopic range





The release has already created a great deal of interest, with the British Music Society saying that it displayed, "...a kaleidoscopic range of styles displaying the extraordinary virtuosity of one of the world's best-known brass bands."

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "The release follows a hugely successful Seaside Tour where we connected with new audiences, as well as our performance at the British Open."

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

RNCM performance

He added: "We are sure listeners will enjoy a new works by Michael Halstenson, Ben Gaunt and David Hackbridge-Johnson, as well as our live performance of 'Grimethorpe Aria', conducted by Ben Palmer at the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival.

There is also a work by American composer Robert Bernat as well as the title track which is a reworking of an original miniature by Edward Gregson, updated and extended especially for this recording.

To purchase

The recording is released on the Toccata next label and is available as a digital download or from the band's website: www.grimethorpeband.co.uk