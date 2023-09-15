                 

Grimethorpe honoured by Parkinson tribute

The sound of Grimethorpe Colliery Band has been heard in tribute as well as at the funeral of the late broadcaster, chat-show host and author, Sir Michael Parkinson.

Parknson
  Sir Michael Parkinson retained a great love of the mining community he hailed from

Friday, 15 September 2023

        

The sound of Grimethorpe Colliery Band was heard at the recent funeral service for the broadcaster, chat-show host, journalist and author Sir Michael Parkinson who died in August.

Soundtrack to childhood

He once remarked that the soundtrack to his childhood was "choirs and brass bands" and recalled that Grimethorpe Colliery was where his father worked — "..when you couldn't see it you could smell it, an invisible sulphurous place."

He was expected to end up there, but after his father took him underground, he realised just how dangerous a place it was.

He retained a great pride and respect for the miners and the mining community he hailed from in Cudworth near Barnsley for the rest of his life.

Were were honoured that a recording of us performing the theme tune to his chat show was played at the funeralGrimethorpe Colliery Band

Music

The funeral service in Berkshire was attended by close friends with the band asked to record the famous theme tune to his chat-show was played, alongside recordings of his favourite singer frank Sinatra. The band also recorded their own personal tribute of 'Abide with Me'.

The band stated: "Were were honoured that a recording of us performing the theme tune to his chat show was played at the funeral."

https://www.facebook.com/GrimethorpeBand/videos/837314857862697

        

