                 

*
banner

News

Kirkintilloch pioneer Dementia Friends link

The Kirkintilloch Band has become one of the first 'Dementia Friends' brass bands in country following a pioneering visit and training from Alzheimer Scotland.

Kirkintilloch
  The band members received specialised awareness training from Alzheimer Scotland.

Friday, 22 September 2023

        

The Kirkintilloch Band has become one of the first 'Dementia Friends' brass band in the UK.

It follows a pioneering visit by Anne McWhinnie from Alzheimer Scotland to present a talk and training about dementia.

Deeply moved

Band members were deeply moved by Anne's knowledge and her commitment to improve the lives of people suffering from a disease that has far reaching effects on families and which is now the UK's largest killer.

Speaking about the visit, Musical Director Hedley Benson told 4BR: "As part of our commitment to engage and support our community we felt it was vital to become more aware of dementia issues through this vital training.

We could also see the wonderful way in which music has such a beneficial effect on people living with dementia and we are now looking forward to presenting dementia friendly concerts."

As part of our commitment to engage and support our community we felt it was vital to become more aware of dementia issues through this vital trainingKirkintilloch Band

Busy calendar

Following the band's recent victory at the West of Scotland Entertainment Contest they have a busy end of year schedule with the Fife Charities Open and Scottish Festival of Brass contests, as well as a special showing of 'The Snowman' film with band accompaniment in Lanark Memorial Hall.

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Making Music look to INCLUDE for people in community music making

September 22 • A new initiative from the UK's leading association for leisure-time music groups aims to increase access to

bbw MAGAZINE

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

September 22 • The latest edition of Brass BAND World magazine is now out — covering the British Open Championships and a preview of next month's Royal Albert Hall showdown.

Blachklang

Youth boost to latest International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany

September 22 • 30 children took part in the latest ISBBC Summer Camp in Germany as the brass band movement continues to sow the musical seeds for the future.

Amersham

180 not out...

September 22 • The Amersham Band recently celebrated its 180th anniversary with a performance that recalled their first contest against rival opponents...

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top