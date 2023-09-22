Kirkintilloch pioneer Dementia Friends link

The Kirkintilloch Band has become one of the first 'Dementia Friends' brass bands in country following a pioneering visit and training from Alzheimer Scotland.

The Kirkintilloch Band has become one of the first 'Dementia Friends' brass band in the UK.

It follows a pioneering visit by Anne McWhinnie from Alzheimer Scotland to present a talk and training about dementia.

Deeply moved

Band members were deeply moved by Anne's knowledge and her commitment to improve the lives of people suffering from a disease that has far reaching effects on families and which is now the UK's largest killer.

Speaking about the visit, Musical Director Hedley Benson told 4BR: "As part of our commitment to engage and support our community we felt it was vital to become more aware of dementia issues through this vital training.

We could also see the wonderful way in which music has such a beneficial effect on people living with dementia and we are now looking forward to presenting dementia friendly concerts."

As part of our commitment to engage and support our community we felt it was vital to become more aware of dementia issues through this vital training Kirkintilloch Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Busy calendar

Following the band's recent victory at the West of Scotland Entertainment Contest they have a busy end of year schedule with the Fife Charities Open and Scottish Festival of Brass contests, as well as a special showing of 'The Snowman' film with band accompaniment in Lanark Memorial Hall.