Audition dates for National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Applications close on 9th October for auditions for the National Youth Brass of Wales.
In-person auditions take place in Cardiff, Carmarthen and St Asaph although there is also the opportunity to present video auditions if people cannot attend on the given dates.
Free audition places
In addition, there are several free audition spaces available for those experiencing financial challenges.
Applications are invited from young people aged 16-22 of Grade 8 standard, who are Welsh or living/studying in Wales.
The 2024 course takes place between the 20th and 28th July under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.
In person
In person audition dates:
Cardiff
Saturday 4th November
Sunday 5th November
Carmarthen
Sunday 12th November
St Asaph
Sunday 26th November
Further details
Full details can be found at: https://www.nyaw.org.uk/auditions