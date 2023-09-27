                 

Audition dates for National Youth Brass Band of Wales

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales is looking for the latest cohort of players to audition for its 2024 course.

  The National Youth Brass Band of Wales audition process is now open

Wednesday, 27 September 2023

        

Applications close on 9th October for auditions for the National Youth Brass of Wales.

In-person auditions take place in Cardiff, Carmarthen and St Asaph although there is also the opportunity to present video auditions if people cannot attend on the given dates.

Free audition places

In addition, there are several free audition spaces available for those experiencing financial challenges.

Applications are invited from young people aged 16-22 of Grade 8 standard, who are Welsh or living/studying in Wales.

The 2024 course takes place between the 20th and 28th July under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

In person

In person audition dates:

Cardiff
Saturday 4th November
Sunday 5th November

Carmarthen
Sunday 12th November

St Asaph
Sunday 26th November

Further details

Full details can be found at: https://www.nyaw.org.uk/auditions

        

Wantage Silver

Wantage look to build further on celebrations

September 27 • A new rehearsal facility addition will help Wantage Silver Band link up further with their local community.

Yorkshire Imps

Accidents put pay to Imps Bolsover appearance

September 27 • Yorkshire Imperial are not able to compete at the Bolsover Festival of Brass competition this weekend due to a run of awful luck.

Stavanger

Stavanger acclaim for Concerto Grosso

September 27 • Gavin Higgins's 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' has gained yet more plaudits following its Norwegian premiere.

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

South Yorkshire Police -

Saturday 30 September • Sheffield Catherdral. Church Street. Sheffield. S1 1HA

Epping Forest Band - Thundersley Brass Band

Saturday 30 September • Salvation Army Hall, Hadleigh, Essex SS7 20F

Friary Brass Band - guest soloist Tom Smith

Saturday 30 September • Trinity Methodist Church. Brewery Road. Woking GU21 4LH

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Saturday 30 September • Shirebrook Academy, Common Lane, Shirebrook. Derbyshire NG20 8QF

East of England Co-op Band

September 27 • We are looking for an Eb or Bb bass player to fill a vacancy due to a player's relocation. We are a friendly and ambitious Championship section band who rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. We have a healthy concert and contest diary.

Uppermill Band

September 27 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Lindley Band

September 26 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a mix of concerts and contests under our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 to 10pm. We are Huddersfield based, 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

