Audition dates for National Youth Brass Band of Wales

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales is looking for the latest cohort of players to audition for its 2024 course.

Applications close on 9th October for auditions for the National Youth Brass of Wales.

In-person auditions take place in Cardiff, Carmarthen and St Asaph although there is also the opportunity to present video auditions if people cannot attend on the given dates.

Free audition places

In addition, there are several free audition spaces available for those experiencing financial challenges.



Applications are invited from young people aged 16-22 of Grade 8 standard, who are Welsh or living/studying in Wales.

The 2024 course takes place between the 20th and 28th July under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

In person

In person audition dates:

Cardiff

Saturday 4th November

Sunday 5th November

Carmarthen

Sunday 12th November

St Asaph

Sunday 26th November

Further details

Full details can be found at: https://www.nyaw.org.uk/auditions