New MD at Woodhouse Prize

Robert Hardy is the new Musical Director at Woodhouse Prize Band in Yorkshire.

2023 has seen the Yorkshire band celebrate its 170th anniversary with the appointment rounding off what has been a memorable year with the promise of an exciting musical future.

Well-known in and around Yorkshire, Rob has been associated with Strata Brass for almost 40 years, with a Woodhouse Band spokesperson telling 4BR: "Rob brings so much enthusiasm into the bandroom.

His passion for music, people and brass banding is infectious and represents our ethos. We are looking forward to working with him and building for the future."

In response to what is his first MD post, Rob added: "I'm delighted and very excited for the future too. The work ethic, commitment and dedication from the band members is fantastic, and puts us in a great place going forward."