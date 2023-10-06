                 

*
banner

News

Cory set for residency return

Cory will make a long awaited return to the RWCM&D in Cardiff this weekend — inspiring the next generation of youngsters along the way.

Cory
  Philip Harper will lead the day with Dr Robert Childs

Friday, 06 October 2023

        

Cory will be making a long-awaited return to their musical residency this weekend (Sunday 8th October) as they perform at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

It marks the band first official appearance at the venue since all Covid concert restrictions were lifted at the venue, and will also see MD Philip Harper join the college's Brass Band Study Leader Dr Robert Childs in heading a special 'Side by Side' Invitation Day initiative.

50 youngsters

Around 50 local youngsters will enjoy plenty of inspirational tuition from the duo as well as four former RWCM&D Cory alumni throughout the morning, which will lead to a short concert for family and friends as a prelude to the band's own concert appearance at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at 3.00pm.

Great music making

Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "It's great that we are now able to once again offer this exciting opportunity to inspire the next generation of young players.

It promises to be a full day of great music making and my thanks go to Cory and Philip for leading on this with us."

Further information:

For further information go to: https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/cory-band

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe cONFERENCE

Archive visits part of BBE Conference attractions

October 6 • Delegates at this weekend's Brass Bands England Conference can find out much more about Heritage and Innovation.

Cory

Cory set for residency return

October 6 • Cory will make a long awaited return to the RWCM&D in Cardiff this weekend — inspiring the next generation of youngsters along the way.

Horvotiz

Second postponement for Regent tributes

October 6 • A bout of Covid has meant that Regent Brass has had to postpone its much anticipated concert of leading contemporary works for the brass band medium.

Ratby

Musicwear adds to cooperative style

October 6 • The leading musicwear providers has been making sure bands are looking their best for their forthcoming Royal Albert Hall appearance.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - Maldon Salvation Army Anniversary Concert

Saturday 7 October • Maldon URC Church, Market Hill CM9 4PZ

Besses Boys' Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 7 October • All Saints Church (Stand), Whitefield, Manchester, M45 7NF M45 7NF

The Hepworth Band - Denby Dale Ladies Choir & New Mill MVC

Saturday 7 October • Huddersfield Town Hall HD12TA

Longridge Band - The Best of Broadway

Sunday 8 October • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Newstead Brass - Music for Macmillan

Sunday 8 October • St Wilfrid's Church, Church St, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Northop Silver Band

October 5 • NORTHOP BRASS - An aspiring 4th Section Community Band that also includes our Sunday Band.. We are looking for any Cornet, Trombone, Bass and Percussion players to join us. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-7.50pm and Sundays 1.00pm-3.00pm.

Northop Silver Band

October 4 • Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

Dobcross Silver Band

October 3 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top