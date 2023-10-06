Cory set for residency return

Cory will make a long awaited return to the RWCM&D in Cardiff this weekend — inspiring the next generation of youngsters along the way.

Cory will be making a long-awaited return to their musical residency this weekend (Sunday 8th October) as they perform at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

It marks the band first official appearance at the venue since all Covid concert restrictions were lifted at the venue, and will also see MD Philip Harper join the college's Brass Band Study Leader Dr Robert Childs in heading a special 'Side by Side' Invitation Day initiative.

50 youngsters

Around 50 local youngsters will enjoy plenty of inspirational tuition from the duo as well as four former RWCM&D Cory alumni throughout the morning, which will lead to a short concert for family and friends as a prelude to the band's own concert appearance at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at 3.00pm.

Great music making

Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "It's great that we are now able to once again offer this exciting opportunity to inspire the next generation of young players.

It promises to be a full day of great music making and my thanks go to Cory and Philip for leading on this with us."

Further information:

For further information go to: https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/cory-band