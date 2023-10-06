                 

*
banner

News

Archive visits part of BBE Conference attractions

Delegates at this weekend's Brass Bands England Conference can find out much more about Heritage and Innovation.

bbe cONFERENCE
  The Conference takes place this weekend in Huddersfield

Friday, 06 October 2023

        

Brass Bands England's annual conference takes place at the University of Huddersfield this weekend (Saturday 7th October).

An integral part of the event titled, 'Heritage & Innovation' is the opportunity to visit the Brass Bands Archive, the important collection of music, journals, trophies and memorabilia which has been undergoing a continual process of appraisal and listing since 2021 after it was inherited by Brass Bands England.

Archive tour

Booking for the conference has now closed, but BBE is hoping that delegates take the opportunity to make the most of a visit to the Archive whilst attending the event.

During Saturday there will be the opportunity to attend an archive tour, view an exhibition, and hear a talk from its archivists. Delegates can find out how to access the online catalogue as well as attending a networking drinks reception in the Heritage Quay archives and records management space.

A special breakout session at the conference will also offer delegates the chance to attend a talk about the development of the Brass Bands Archive (BBA).

The special exhibition will be open during Conference coffee breaks and will feature items from the collection.

During Saturday there will be the opportunity to attend an archive tour, view an exhibition, and hear a talk from its archivists4BR

Speakers

The conference itself will also will feature 22 speakers, including the award-winning composer Gavin Higgins, Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley, and BBC Philharmonic's Interim Director Beth Wells.

Over 130 delegates have signed up from bands and organisations from around the country, all hoping to find out more about the different aspects of the banding world.

In addition, there will also be the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

Find out more:

To find out more about the Brass Bands Archive please visit www.brassbandsarchive.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe cONFERENCE

Archive visits part of BBE Conference attractions

October 6 • Delegates at this weekend's Brass Bands England Conference can find out much more about Heritage and Innovation.

Cory

Cory set for residency return

October 6 • Cory will make a long awaited return to the RWCM&D in Cardiff this weekend — inspiring the next generation of youngsters along the way.

Horvotiz

Second postponement for Regent tributes

October 6 • A bout of Covid has meant that Regent Brass has had to postpone its much anticipated concert of leading contemporary works for the brass band medium.

Ratby

Musicwear adds to cooperative style

October 6 • The leading musicwear providers has been making sure bands are looking their best for their forthcoming Royal Albert Hall appearance.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - Maldon Salvation Army Anniversary Concert

Saturday 7 October • Maldon URC Church, Market Hill CM9 4PZ

Besses Boys' Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 7 October • All Saints Church (Stand), Whitefield, Manchester, M45 7NF M45 7NF

The Hepworth Band - Denby Dale Ladies Choir & New Mill MVC

Saturday 7 October • Huddersfield Town Hall HD12TA

Longridge Band - The Best of Broadway

Sunday 8 October • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Newstead Brass - Music for Macmillan

Sunday 8 October • St Wilfrid's Church, Church St, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Northop Silver Band

October 5 • NORTHOP BRASS - An aspiring 4th Section Community Band that also includes our Sunday Band.. We are looking for any Cornet, Trombone, Bass and Percussion players to join us. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-7.50pm and Sundays 1.00pm-3.00pm.

Northop Silver Band

October 4 • Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

Dobcross Silver Band

October 3 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top