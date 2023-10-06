Archive visits part of BBE Conference attractions

Delegates at this weekend's Brass Bands England Conference can find out much more about Heritage and Innovation.

Brass Bands England's annual conference takes place at the University of Huddersfield this weekend (Saturday 7th October).

An integral part of the event titled, 'Heritage & Innovation' is the opportunity to visit the Brass Bands Archive, the important collection of music, journals, trophies and memorabilia which has been undergoing a continual process of appraisal and listing since 2021 after it was inherited by Brass Bands England.

Archive tour

Booking for the conference has now closed, but BBE is hoping that delegates take the opportunity to make the most of a visit to the Archive whilst attending the event.

During Saturday there will be the opportunity to attend an archive tour, view an exhibition, and hear a talk from its archivists. Delegates can find out how to access the online catalogue as well as attending a networking drinks reception in the Heritage Quay archives and records management space.

A special breakout session at the conference will also offer delegates the chance to attend a talk about the development of the Brass Bands Archive (BBA).

The special exhibition will be open during Conference coffee breaks and will feature items from the collection.

Speakers

The conference itself will also will feature 22 speakers, including the award-winning composer Gavin Higgins, Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley, and BBC Philharmonic's Interim Director Beth Wells.

Over 130 delegates have signed up from bands and organisations from around the country, all hoping to find out more about the different aspects of the banding world.

In addition, there will also be the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

Find out more:

To find out more about the Brass Bands Archive please visit www.brassbandsarchive.com