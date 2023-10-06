Yorkshire Youth shines at first season meeting

The young players of the Yorkshire Youth Band certainly showed off their talents on their first meeting of the new season.

The Yorkshire Youth Band commenced the 2023/2024 season at Saddleworth School last weekend.

The day started with informal auditions before a full band rehearsal followed by sectionals led by Black Dyke Band stars Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates, Adam Bokaris, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

Gareth also led a fun filled boom-whacker session with the group growing by the minute!

New potential

Richard Marshall and Brett Baker who led the full band rehearsals later told 4BR: "At the start of every course we always hold seating auditions. It made us aware of the improvement made by players we knew from last year as well as the potential of the latest members."

Brett added: "It was wonderful to catch up with last year's participants and meet the new players. This is the biggest ad to date — and a real marker to show just how successful the band has become as an invaluable addition to youngsters playing experiences."

Positives

The day was once again rounded off by an informal concert given to family members on the new music that they had been working on, with Richard adding: "The progress made in such a short space of time is remarkable to say the least. Everything about the day was about positives."

The Yorkshire Youth Band took the opportunity to thank Geneva Instruments for its continued support and is now looking forward to its second meeting of the season on Sunday 19th November.

Find out more:

If you would like to join the Yorkshire Youth Band or find out more information, please contact: Administrator — Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com