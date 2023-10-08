                 

News

Higgins tour de force ignites BBE Conference

A passionate thought provoking keynote speech by composer Gavin Higgins set the tone for a confident Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield.

  Gavin Higgins made a passionate thought provoking keynote speech at the BBE Conference

Sunday, 08 October 2023

        

A tour de force keynote speech by composer Gavin Higgins set the tone for a confident Brass Bands England (BBE) Conference in Huddersfield.

Wide ranging, passionate and thought provoking, it's substance was threaded from first to last with a coherent examination of how he felt Brexit, Covid, Arts funding, education policy, commissioning values and even the work of BBE, has, is and will in future affect both the wider music industry and in particular the brass band movement in the UK.

Real conversations

Given 'free rein' by BBE to highlight the issues, he hoped that his speech would enable people to engage "in real and open conversations about the future of our movement and lead to the changes that are needed".

It was both provocative and political; informed by detailed statistics as well as independent opinion to back his belief that the positives that abound in brass band community can be focused with proactivity, bravery and boldness so that the movement as a whole can "regain its cultural relevance in the coming decades".

Henley questions

The speech certainly resonated deeply with the 150 delegates from over 80 bands and organisations that made their way to the University of Huddersfield for the event.

That was shown in their own questioning of Arts Council England's CEO Darren Henley CBE, who acknowledged the challenges laid out in the composer's speech, as well as somewhat more indirectly, some of more detailed concerns asked of him by delegates, in a welcome Q&A session.

Both BBE CEO Kenny Crookston and Chairperson Mike Kilroy also spoke the challenges and opportunities that arose in addressing the Conference theme of 'Heritage and Innovation'.

Announcements

These were backed a by a series of announcements — from the support given to organisations through its BBE Project Fund, to the recruitment of two new youth trustees.

The BBE 'Elevate' programme will also see Freckleton Band work with Jamie Fletcher to bring together 'Brass Band & Drag' in a 'creative extravaganza' between artists of both genres to explore new ideas for an eagerly anticipated concert in March 2024.

Delegates were also able to visit the new Brass Band Archive as well as enjoy a series breakout sessions.

These included discussions on programming contemporary repertoire and how to develop community bandhalls, as well as successfully stage a licenced 'Wallace & Gromit' film concert production. There were also illuminating presentations made on the exciting Redhills Youth Band initiative and the development of brass band instruments.

Awards

The annual Brass Bands England Awards saw presentations to Louise Renshaw (Brass Band Conductor of the Year); 'Bandamonium' and Hatherleigh Silver Band (Band Project of the Year); Ann Headworth (Outstanding Contribution); Colin Dye (Outstanding Contribution runner-up); Elise Hale (Young Bandsperson); Graham Helm (Services to Youth) and Phillip McCann (Lifetime Achievement).

The Hepworth Band provided the post-lunch musical entertainment — also based on 'Heritage & Innovation'.

Their short programme led by MD Ryan Watkins included the world premiere of 'Tessellations' by 23-year-old Becky Lund who won the Newmoon Insurance Young Composers Competition, as well as a 21st century premiere of 'Gems of Sullivan No. 3' which was used as the test-piece at the 1901 National Championships of Great Britain.

The day was rounded off by a panel discussion that focussed on what the future held for the brass band movement — one that brought a confident conference to a positive end.

A more comprehensive report on the conference will be published.

        

