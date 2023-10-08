Stanley entertainment on offer with local bands

There will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on offer in Stanley in the North East today as 10 great local bands take to the stage.

The Stanley Brass Band Entertainment Contest takes place today (Sunday 8th October) at South Causey Inn (DH9 OLS).

Kick off

It kicks off at 10.00am with the first of 10 bands performing their 20-minute entertainment programmes to catch the ear of adjudicator Danny Brooks, MD of Elland Silver Band.

Taking part are: Backworth Colliery Band; Bearpark & Esh; Burneside Brass; Burneside Youth; Dunston Silver; Tewitt Silver; Houghton Area Youth; Trimdon; Trimdon Training and NASUWT Concert Band.

The winner will take home £250 and a trophy, whilst there are podium prizes and additional individual and section awards on offer, with a special presentation of medals and certificates to all those who take part on the School Section.

Warm welcome





A spokesperson told 4BR: "We offer a warm welcome to everyone — players, conductors and audience alike. This is an inclusive and friendly contest for everyone.

The ethos is about entertainment and promoting all that is good about the brass band movement in this area."