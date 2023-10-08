                 

News

BBE announces funding projects, help and 2024 theme

10 organisations will benefit from the BBE Project Fund as announcements are made about further funding help and the theme of the 2024 Conference to be held in London.

Conference
  A number of high profile announcements were made in Huddersfield

Sunday, 08 October 2023

        

A series of high-profile announcements were made at the Brass Bands England Conference in Huddersfield no the weekend.

BBE Project Fund

The BBE Project Fund will see 10 bands financially supported in various initiatives.

The £3,500 worth of awards comes from the residue of the Brass Band Emergency Support Fund and follows an invitation made by BBE for submissions for ideas for projects that would encourage youth participation, improve diversity, or commission and create new works for the medium.

35 member bands applied, with the successful applicants being:

The UniBrass Foundation: BandCamp 2023
Knaresborough Silver Band: Echoes of the Fortress
Warwickshire and Coventry Youth Brass Course: Building a Band Identity
Hepworth Band: Youth Music Partnership
Bratton Community Brass Bands: Brass Roots Club
Hatherleigh Silver Band: Bandamonium
Pontardulais Town Band: Brass@Bont Academy Summer School
Shepway Brass Academy: October Youth Workshops
Haverhill Silver Band: Wheelchair Ramp Access
New Mills Band 1812: Developing Young People

Speaking about the awards, BBE Fundraising Manager, Beth Lambert told 4BR: "We were so impressed with the quality and the innovative range of project ideas from all applicants.

It gave us tough decisions, but we were delighted to be able to fund ten projects covering a broad range of activities."

Fundraising Service

Brass Bands England also announced its plans for a Fundraising Service Open Week, due to take place between 30th October — 3rd November.

BBE member bands will be able to book a 45-minute time slot with Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert to discuss financial concerns, seek support in creating new fundraising initiatives and source potential new funding pots.

Beth added: "I've prepared an updated Fundraising Information Pack for 2023/2024, which will be available to bands free of charge following an initial consultation with myself at no cost.

We want to ensure bands are making the most of their BBE membership and accessing all of the free advice and support available to them."

Find out more: https://www.bbe.org.uk/fundraising-service

2024 Conference

'Creative Communities' was also announced as the theme for the 2024 BBE Conference that will take place in London on Saturday 19 October.

It follows on from previous themes of 'Resilience and Sustainability', 'Improving Our Art', 'Banding for Life' and 'Heritage and Innovation', with BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann telling 4BR: "The 2024 Conference theme will reflect our commitment to, and representation of, brass bands of all specialisms and levels of experience.

We aim to bring people together to showcase the importance of bands, within the fabric of their communities and highlight the truly unique work taking place across the UK."

        

