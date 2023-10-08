Award winners receive deserved conference acclaim

The annual Brass Bands England award winners received deserved acclaim for their passion, commitment and brilliance.

The Brass Bands England (BBE) Conference in Huddersfield hosted the presentation of the organisation's annual awards.

Award winners

The Brass Band Conductor Award, supported by the Brass Band Conductors Association was presented to Louise Renshaw, the driving force behind Macclesfield Youth Band.

Louise has been involved in the banding as a conductor for nearly 40 years — first at Poynton Youth Band, then with Cheshire Youth and from 2005 with Macclesfield Youth Band.

An inspirational musicians her achievements are well known and highly respected, with this award adding to the presentation many others over the years.

The Band Project of the Year, voted for by the banding public, and supported by rooms4groups was won by 'Bandamonium', by Hatherleigh Silver Band.

Now in its second year, the event in the Hatherleigh area in Devon mirrors the famous Whit Friday contests, has been an overwhelming community success with bands coming for a s far afield as London to take part.

Youth and experience

The Outstanding Contribution Award, supported by World of Brass went to Ann Headworth, a remarkable servant to the banding movement and to the Clacton on Sea Cooperative Band for 75 years and counting.

A special 'runner-up' award was made this year to Colin Dye who has also provided half a century of service and more to the banding movement and to his beloved EverReady Band.

A youngster starting out on what will hopefully be a lifelong passion and commitment to the banding movement was also honoured with the presentation of the Young Bandsperson Award, supported by ABRSM.

Elise Hale has already gained recognition by winning the BBC Young Reporter of the Year award, and has set up her own social media platform 'Brassing Around' to cover the banding movement.

Lifetime Achievement

The Services to Youth Award and the Brian Hicks Memorial Shield was presented to Graham Helm — the remarkable Musical Director of the 2nd Rossendale Scout Group Band for the past 23 years.

A wonderful role model and inspiration, the award was received on his behalf by Thomas Kershaw and Jamie Tattersall from the band.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Phillip McCann, whose "dedication and determination blessed with a God given talent"has given inspiration and enjoyment to countless brass band performers, students and audiences throughout his musical life.

I was delighted to have the honour of announcing the winners this year. It's been fantastic to see what our community has been up to and the impressive outcomes it has achieved BBE Chairperson, Mike Kilroy

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Honour

Speaking about the awards, Mike Kilroy, Chair of BBE told 4BR: "I was delighted to have the honour of announcing the winners this year. It's been fantastic to see what our community has been up to and the impressive outcomes it has achieved."

In particular, Phillip McCann has dedicated his life to the pursuit of excellence in everything he does. His dedication and determination to be the best, whilst encouraging others to do so is exemplary."

Congratulations

Maria Turley Alterton, Managing Director of rooms4groups who sponsored the Brand Project of the Year Award added: "It's been fantastic to see the innovative and exciting projects from all of the bands and the people associated with them in all categories.

rooms4 groups would like to send our warm wishes to all the bands who took part in the awards, and send our congratulations to the winners."