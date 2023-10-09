                 

Report & Results: 2023 Willebroek Solo Competition

65 performers took to the stage to try and claim one of the four category titles that were on offer at the Cultuucentrum De Star Willebroek.

Willebroek
  Tom De Laet claimed the Blue Riband solo title

Monday, 09 October 2023

        

The third edition of the Willebroek Solo Competition recently took place at the Cultuucentrum De Star Willebroek, with 65 participants from seven different countries battling to stake a claim to a share of the 5,000 Euros pot of prize money.

Prize winners

12 prize winners in the four different categories eventually caught the ears of the international adjudication panel of Sophie Binet-Budelot, Raf Van Looveren, Erik Janssen and Fabrice Millischer. They in turn stated that they had been "amazed"by the standard of playing.

"The contest was so well organised, and the atmosphere positive and friendly," Erik Janssen told 4BR: "The standard was amazing, and it was particularly encouraging to hear less experienced players as well as established performers.

He added: "The winners were outstanding, and the top five in each section could have won any solo competition. The friendly, relaxed approach and the fact that all soloists feel so welcome in Willebroek are a major part of the success."

Blue Riband winner

The first prize in the Blue Riband 19 years and above category went to Tom De Laet who performed 'Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso' by Saint-Saens.

Tom received the first prize of â‚¬1,000 euros donated by Lemca Musical Instruments, the Frans Violet Trophy and an invitation to perform as a soloist with Brass Band Willebroek.

The 'Up to and including 12 years of age' title was won by Leonore Dobbelaere (who came third in 2021 and runner-up in 2022), whilst the '13 to 15 Years of age' honours went to Warre Dendievel, who won the event in 2021.

Another former champion, Jan Van de Watering (who claimed the 13-15 title in 2021) this time claimed that '16 to 18 years of age' award.

Results:

Up to and including 12 years of age:

1. Leonore Dobbelaere: 94%
2. Olivia Van Driessche: 91%
3. Hannah Vanclooster: 90%

13 to 15 years of age:

1. Warre Dendievel: 96%
2. Arto Meli: 94%
3. Jarne De Walsche: 93%

16 to 18 years age:

1. Jan Van de Watering: 93%
2. Matthieu Scepi: 92%
3. Nelle Robbens: 91%

19 years and above:

1. Tom De Laet: 98%
2. AdriÃ  Cisneros Abril: 97.5%
3. Mathias Vleugels: 97%

        

